Paide book place in Tipner Trophy final for second time ever

Thursday's Tipner Trophy semi-final clash, between FC Flora (in green) and Paide Linnameeskond, in progress.
Thursday's Tipner Trophy semi-final clash, between FC Flora (in green) and Paide Linnameeskond, in progress. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
Top flight team Paide Linnameeskond have reached the Estonian domestic football cup final, the Tipner Trophy, after winning their semi-finals clash away to FC Flora on Thursday, 5:4 on penalties.

The match, at the A. Le Coq Arena in Tallinn, was goalless both in normal time and after extra-time, though both teams were presented with their fair share of chances, particularly Flora, ERR's Sport portal reports.

Heading into the penalty shoot-out, both teams hit four out of the first five, but while Paide's Gambian striker Ebrima Singhateh hit home in the next pair of penalties, Flora and Estonian national team central defender Henrik Pürg did not, giving the visitors entry to the final.

The win marks the second appearance for Paide, whose home is the central Estonian town of the same name, at the Tipner Trophy – Flora have won it made it eight times – while Paide will face either Nõmme Kalju or JK Narva Trans, who play in the other semi-final on Sunday, May 15.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

