Nõmme Kalju through to Tipner Trophy final

Nõmme Kalju players celebrating Sunday's Tipner Trophy semi-final win over JK Narva Trans.
Nõmme Kalju players celebrating Sunday's Tipner Trophy semi-final win over JK Narva Trans.
Nõmme Kalju has booked its place in the Tipner Trophy, Estonia's main domestic football cup competition, after defeating JK Narva Trans 1:0.

Midfielder Aleksandr Volkov scored the lone goal of the game, while both teams played the entire second half, and much of the first half, with 10 men apiece.

Oleksandr Koževnikov of Narva Trans was shown a red card in the 19th minute, while Nõmme Kalju's German Šlein also picked up a red, on the 35-minute mark.

Nõmme will face Paide Linnameeskond in the final, on Saturday, May 21.

Paide beat FC Flora 5:4 in penalties in their semi-final encounter, booking their second-ever appearance in the Tipner Trophy final.

Nõmme Kalju have one the trophy once, in 2015.

At stake for the winner between Nõmme and Paide is a spot in European football, likely either in the second-tier Europa League, or the relatively new, third-tier UEFA Europa Conference League.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

