Liberian international striker Jebor signs for Estonian side Nõmme Kalju

Estonian Meistriliiga side Nõmme Kalju have signed 30-year-old Liberian striker William Jebor on a contract lasting until the end of the season.

The club announced that Jebor, whose career has so far taken him to clubs in Syria, Morocco, Portugal, Spain, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, was finally able to resolve some outstanding visa issues and has now joined up with the rest of the team for training.

"I'm very happy to be in Estonia, I've been well received and the environment here is great," said Jebor, who became only the second Liberian player to be nominated for the prestigious African Footballer of the Year award, after legendary ex-AC Milan striker and the country's current president, George Weah.

"My first impressions of the team are really good, the spirit is strong and everyone is working hard. I'm grateful to the president of the club, who is a great person, with a lot of heart. I want to contribute to the team with my experience and I will do my best to make sure that the results meet expectations," said Jebor.

Nõmme Kalju's club president Kuno Tehva, said, that the Jebor, who has scored an impressive 12 goals in 16 games for Liberia, has great potential, but will need time to get used to Estonian football.

"We have to give William some time to adapt," said Tehva. "He has been training well and is in good physical shape, but he has had a break in his career and arrived (in Estonia) after a long trip from the USA. We see great potential in him as a striker who could score a lot of goals in a Kalju shirt in the future," added club president Kuno Tehva.

Tehva compared the situation to Kalju's signing of Liliu in 2017. "When Liliu joined us, he had a similar situation in his career, and half a year later he became Estonia's top scorer," said Tehva.

After a slow start, the Brazilian striker went on to score 56 goals in 68 games over two seasons, inspiring Kalju to the Estonian title for only the second time in the club's history in 2018.

Kalju head coach Eddie Cardoso was also pleased with the signing of Jebor, describing the Liberian as a "strong and experienced striker, who has played for clubs all over the world."

Kalju's next Meistriliiga game is on Sunday when they face defending Estonian champions FCI Levadia away from home at Tallinn's A. Le Coq Arena. Kick-off is at 19.30.

