Estonian U-15 girl's football team beat Lithuania 2-1 in Baltic Cup

Estonia's U-15 girl's football team recorded a 2-1 win against Lithuania in the Baltic Cup on Thursday, reports Jalgpall.ee.

In a close first half, with few opportunities for either side, it was the Estonian team that managed to break the deadlock, taking the lead through Nikol Orlova after 28 minutes.

Orlova was first to the loose ball after Anastasija Yužaninova's shot was parried by the Lithuanian goalkeeper, with her strike putting Estonia into a 1-0 lead, which they held until half-time.  

In the second half, with both sides creating good chances, it was Estonia who extended their lead to two goals, when Yužaninova converted from Uzyukina's pass.

With time running out, Lithuania stepped up their attacking efforts, pulling back a late goal through substitute Gabija Malakauskaite. Malakauskaite headed home from the rebound after a long-range effort from Jotvile Šapaite was pushed out by Estonian goalkeeper Merit Lelov.

The win, alongside their 1-1 draw in the previous game against the Faroe Islands, means the Estonian team have 4 points for the tournament so far, and are in second place behind leaders Latvia.

Estonia's must now face the Latvians, who have a perfect record from their first two games, in a crucial deciding match on Saturday August 27 at 14:00.

--

Editor: Michael Cole

