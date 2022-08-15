Estonian internationals Tamm and Sinjavski both score for club sides

Estonian international midfielder Joonas Tamm scored the decisive goal for his club side FCSB in a 3-2 victory over Targoviste Chindia in the Romanian top-flight on Sunday. Tamm's international teammate Vlasi Sinjavski also netted this weekend, scoring a crucial equalizer after coming on as a 71st minute substitute for Slovak side Slovacko away against FK Dynamo Ceske Budejovice.

Estonia's Joonas Tamm has now scored two goals in his first three league games for Romanian side FCSB since signing from Ukrainian Premier League side Vorskla Poltava in July. Tamm also scored the winner in FCSB's 1-0 victory over Hungarian side Dunajska Streda in the first leg of their UEFA Conference League third qualifying round tie earlier this month.

Despite being reduced to ten men after just seven minutes, FCSB's opponents Targoviste Chindia managed to score two goals without reply in the first half of Sunday's encounter at the National Arena in Bucharest.

In response, FCSB head coach Anton Petrea made three half-time substitutions, which swung the game back in the home side's favor according to Soccernet.ee.

Two goals in the space of seven second half minutes from Andrei Cordea brought the scores level, before Tamm headed home in the 59th minute to give FCSB their first victory of this season's league campaign. Despite Tamm's excellent goalscoring form, FCSB (formerly Steaua Bucharest) are currently in 12th place in the sixteen team Romanian top-flight Liga I.

Tamm wasn't the only Estonian in goalscoring form this week, with his national team colleague Vlasi Sinjavski also grabbing his first goal for Czech side Slovacko in a 2-2 draw away from home against SK Dynamo Ceske Budejovice.

Vlasi Sinjavski in action for the Estonian national team Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR

With his side trailing 2-1, Narva-born Sinjavski, who scored 5 goals in 42 appearances last season for fellow Czech First League side MFK Karvina, was brought on as a substitute in the 71st minute. Six minutes later, Nicolas Penner was sent off for the home side, leaving the home side hanging on for the remainder of the match.

As the pressure mounted, it was Sinjavski, wearing the number 99 shirt, who slotted home at the back post on 83 minutes after a cross from the left to level the scores and earn a valuable point for his new side Slovacko.

Slovacko remain unbeaten after their first three games in this season's Czech First League, winning once and drawing twice.

Joonas Tamm's winner for FCSB can be seen on Soccernet.ee here. Vlasi Sinjavski's equalizer for Slovacko is here.

