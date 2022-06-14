Estonia hold Albania to 0-0 draw away from home

The Estonian men's national football earned a respectable goalless draw away from home against Albania in their international friendly in Tirana on Monday.

Neither team created many goalscoring opportunities in the first half, but the home team did come close when striker Giacomo Vrioni headed the ball across the face of goal from inside the Estonian penalty area.

The game opened up more in the second half, with both sides having chances to break the deadlock. Estonian goalkeeper Matvei Igonen made saves to deny Albania on three occasions, while, at the other end, Markus Poom and Rasmus Peetson both went close with headers, but failed to hit the target.

In the last ten minutes of the match, 18-year-old Rocco Robert Shein, who plays club football for Dutch side Utrecht, came on for his national team debut.

Estonia's next match is on September 23, when they play Malta in the Nations League in Tallinn. Three days later, the team will travel to San Marino in the same competition.

--

