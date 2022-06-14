Estonia hold Albania to 0-0 draw away from home

News
Estonia's men's national line up ahead of their match against Albania
Estonia's men's national line up ahead of their match against Albania Source: Jana Pipar/Jalgpall.ee
News

The Estonian men's national football earned a respectable goalless draw away from home against Albania in their international friendly in Tirana on Monday.

Neither team created many goalscoring opportunities in the first half, but the home team did come close when striker Giacomo Vrioni headed the ball across the face of goal from inside the Estonian penalty area.

The game opened up more in the second half, with both sides having chances to break the deadlock. Estonian goalkeeper Matvei Igonen made saves to deny Albania on three occasions, while, at the other end, Markus Poom and Rasmus Peetson both went close with headers, but failed to hit the target.

In the last ten minutes of the match, 18-year-old Rocco Robert Shein, who plays club football for Dutch side Utrecht, came on for his national team debut.

Estonia's next match is on September 23, when they play Malta in the Nations League in Tallinn. Three days later, the team will travel to San Marino in the same competition.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Michael Cole

Related

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

13:51

Maintaining air link between mainland and Hiiumaa requires extra €300,000

13:44

Disney+ reaches Estonia

13:20

Peter Tali: Russian General Staff has already lost the information war

12:43

Bank of Estonia raises inflation rate forecast to 15.1 percent

12:14

Weather service issues warning for south and east Estonia

11:47

Magnitude 2.3 earthquake detected off Estonia's northwest coast

11:13

Price increase to reach beer this fall

10:38

Flags at half-mast nationwide mark June 1941 deportations 81st anniversary

10:10

Reform, Isamaa, SDE find common ground on education reforms

09:44

Marielle Vitureau: Covering the Baltic States as a French correspondent

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

13.06

Demographer: Why are we a nation of only a million?

13.06

Gallery: Estonia installs first public emergency shelter signs in Tallinn

10.06

Estonia summons Russian ambassador to condemn Putin's comments

13.06

Gallery: Estonian strawberry prices up sevenfold to €15 per kilo

13.06

Prisma developer stops Saue site construction work, new location sought

13.06

New Tallinn trams to cost tens of millions less than projected

13.06

Yle: Billions of suspect euros moved through Nordea, DNB Baltic branches

13.06

Gallery: Reform, Isamaa, SDE start coalition negotiations

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: