Estonia kicks off Nations League with 2-0 win over San Marino

News
Open gallery
54 photos
News

The Estonian men's national football team kicked off their Nations League campaign on Thursday with a 2-0 victory over San Marino, at home in Tallinn.

After a quiet start, Estonia took the lead in the 24th minute when FCI Levadia striker Robert Kirss scored his first goal for the national team, converting Mattias Käit's headed cross from 10 yards out.

Eight minutes later, two clear-cut chances fell to Joonas Tamme. San Marino goalkeeper Elia Benededettini parried the first from close-range, but, after Vlasi Sinjavski found Tamme's head with a pinpoint cross on the follow-up, the Levadia man made no mistake.

The second half passed at a leisurely pace, with Estonia's best chance falling to Kirss, who, on this occasion, failed to convert Sinjavski's low cross into the net.

San Marino, who occupy last place in FIFA's world rankings, made three substitutions just before the hour-mark. The triple switch led to immediate signs of improvement, enabling the visitors to maintain more possession inside the Estonian half.

However, the nearest San Marino came to pulling a goal back ended in disappointment, when Adolfo Hirsch was unable to get a shot on goal, following a superb pass from Nicola Nanni.

In the evening's other Nations League fixtures, Norway and Sweden both recorded victories away from home, against Serbia and Slovenia respectively, while Iceland had to settle for a 2-2 draw in Israel.

Estonia's next Nations League game is away to Malta on Thursday June 9.

Before that, the team head to San Sebastian, Spain to face Argentina in a friendly match on June 5.

Founded in 2018, the Nations League runs every two years, while its main aim has been to replace the friendlies often played in FIFA's international calendar with a more competitive format.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Michael Cole

Related

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

17:51

Editor-in-chief role at ETV, ETV2 to be merged into one post

17:50

President: Estonia needs an operational government post haste

17:21

Gasoline consumption falling as prices rise — Estonian Oil Association

16:43

Prime minister approaches SDE, Isamaa leaders on potential coalition talks

16:39

Helme on potential coalition with Center and Isamaa: I'm open to ideas

16:25

Kallas to discuss security with German chancellor next week

16:24

Estonian prime minister dismisses junior coalition partner from government Updated

16:09

Center leader: Prime minister ended coalition some time ago

15:54

Alar Karis: Evil is Real: Time to stand up

15:13

Airport backlogs caused by rising demand, labor shortages — travel experts

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

COVID-19 information

Most Read articles

16:24

Estonian prime minister dismisses junior coalition partner from government Updated

31.05

Estonia clocks fastest inflation in the Eurozone at 20.1 percent

02.06

Baltics stop buying electricity from Russia

01.06

First Tartu Pride to be held next Saturday

02.06

Interview: Kallas doesn't deny claim about forming new ruling coalition

01.06

Language practice cafes open across Estonia

08:37

Center Party leader: New coalition needs forming

02.06

Russian, Belarusian refugees granted permission to work in Estonia

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: