Estonia-Cyprus football game ticket revenue to buy food aid for Ukraine

Estonian football fans showing their support for Ukraine.
Estonian football fans showing their support for Ukraine. Source: Jana Pipar/Jalgpall.ee
Gate receipts from next week's UEFA Nations League fixture between Estonia and Cyprus will be put towards food aid for the people of Ukraine.

The game kicks off at the A. Le Coq Arena at 7 p.m. on Thursday, March 24 and the Estonian football association, the EJL, will announced the final total raised as well as outline the details of how the aid will get to war-torn Ukraine.

Those wanting to attend the game can buy tickets from the Piletlevi site.

The EJL offered its support on February 25, just a day after Russia's invasion of Ukraine began, and received a response from its Ukrainian counterpart on Monday this week, thanking the EJL for its offer and requesting various types of humanitarian support, primarily food aid.

The EJL will also arrange the transport for the aid.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

