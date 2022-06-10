94th minute goal brings Estonia victory over Malta in Nations League

The Estonian men's national football team recorded a dramatic victory in their Nations League match away against Malta, thanks to a 94th minute winner from Henri Anier.

The match started with a golden opportunity for the home team, who were awarded a penalty as early as the 15th minute. The referee pointed to the spot after Estonian defender Taijo Teniste struck the ball with his arm from a Maltese corner kick.

Teddy Teuma sent the spot kick towards the bottom right-hand corner of the Estonian goal, but his effort was denied by goalkeeper Karl Jakob Hein, whose save kept Estonia on level terms.

Six minutes later, Estonia took the lead. After Markus Soomets cut inside the Maltese defense, the ball fell to Estonian captain Konstantin Vassiljev who struck a low shot in off the post from 20 yards out.

Malta, who largely failed to impress in the first half, showed more pace and aggression in their attacks after the break, with their efforts finally paying off in the 56th minute. This time Estonian goalkeeper Hein was at fault, punching a Jurgen Degabriele corner into his own net to level the scores.

However, just when it seemed like the game was heading for a draw, Estonia grabbed the three points with essentially the last attack of the game.

With 94 minutes on the clock, substitute Sergei Zenjov intercepted a sloppy challenge from Malta captain Steve Borg, then delivered a low cross at just the right moment for Henri Anier put the ball into the net.

Estonia have now won both of their opening two Nations League games this season, after also defeating San Marino 2-0 at home in Tallinn on June 2.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!