Estonian women's national team come back from 2 down to beat Kazakhstan 4-2

The Estonian women's national football stormed back from 2 goals down to win 4-2 in yesterday's World Cup qualifying match against Kazakhstan in Pärnu.

For a long time, it looked like it would be the visitors taking home the three points. Asselkhan Turlybekova's 37th minute strike gave Kazakhstan a first half lead, with Svetlana Bortnikova adding a second for the away side shortly after the break.

But, in the 61st minute, the comeback began, with Getter Saar twisting and turning in the box before pulling one back for Estonia.

Ten minutes later, Kairi Himanen levelled the scores for the home team, before Saar scored her second of the match to put Estonia 3-2 up with just two minutes of normal time left on the clock.

Estonia's victory was completed when Lisette Tammik curled in superb left-footed free kick in the fifth minute of injury time.

"It was teamwork that got us the win. We believed until the end that it was possible to take the win here and we worked hard for it. It's a very sweet victory. I really hope that we will take more points," said two-goal hero Saar after the match, referring to the remaining qualifying games.

"To be honest, we knew we were going to win. We didn't know how it was going to come, but we knew it. The girls made it a bit more difficult (for themselves), but what was supposed to happen, did happen," said Estonia's head coach Anastassia Morkovkina.

The victory gave Estonia their first points of the World Cup qualifying campaign, while Kazakhstan have yet to get off the mark, with only two more matches remaining.

Estonia's women's team take on one of the world's top sides, France, in their next World Cup qualifier at home on September 2. The French side are unbeaten in the qualifying campaign, and top Estonia's group having won all eight of their matches so far.

In their final qualifying fixture, Estonia travel to Kazakhstan, where they will be hoping to pick up another 3 points.

Estonia are in fifth place in their qualifying group, 10 points adrift of fourth place Greece, meaning they will definitely miss out on next year's finals in Australia and New Zealand.

