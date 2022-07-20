Late goal gives Levadia hope despite 3-2 Conference League loss in Malta

A late Ernest Agyiri goal kept FCI Levadia Tallinn's hope of qualifying for the next round of the UEFA Conference League, despite losing 3-2 away against Maltese side Hibernians.

Estonian champions FCI Levadia Tallinn lost 3-2 in the first leg of their Conference League third qualifying round match away from home against Hibernians of Malta.

The home side took the lead after just 17 minutes through defender Ferdinando Apap, with Jurgen Degabriele doubling Hibernians' advantage seven minutes later.

It looked like being another one of those disappointing European nights for Levadia, who were knocked out of this year's Champions League in June following a 6-1 defeat to Icelanders Vikingur Reykjavik.

With time running out, the Estonians fought their way back into the game and Italian defender Maximiliano Ugge's struck in the 87th minute to make it 2-1.

Unfortunately, Levadia's celebrations didn't last long, with 22-year-old Nigerian striker Yunusa Muritala restoring the home side's two-goal lead just three minutes later.

But Levadia had the final word. With four minutes of injury time on the clock, Ghanaian forward Ernest Agyiri grabbed what could be a crucial second goal, taking the final score to 3-2 on the night and leaving all to play for in the second leg.

The second leg of the UEFA Conference League third qualifying round tie between FCI Levadia Tallinn and Hibernians kicks off at 20:00 on July 28 at the A. Le Coq Arena in Tallinn.

Estonia are also represented in this season's UEFA Conference League by Paide Linnameeskond. Paide, who knocked out Georgians Dinamo Tbilisi following a dramatic penalty shootout last week, take on Ararat-Armenia over two legs in the third qualifying round.

The first leg of Paide's third qualifying round match against Ararat-Armenia is away from home and kicks off on Thursday, July 21 at 18:00 Estonian time.

The second leg is due to take place a week later at the Paide Linnastadion on July 28.

