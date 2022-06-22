Levadia out of Champions League after 6-1 defeat in Iceland

FCI Levadia Tallinn are out of this season's Champions League
FCI Levadia Tallinn are out of this season's Champions League Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
FCI Levadia Tallinn's dreams of reaching the Champions League this season are over, following their 6-1 defeat last night away to Reykjavik Vikingur in the semi-final of the preliminary qualifying round.

It had all started so well for the Estonian champions, who took the lead in the fifth minute through a Zakaria Beglarišvili penalty. But Levadia's lead was only short lived. Five minutes later, US-born defender Kyle Mclagan levelled the scores for Vikingur, before Kristall Mani Ingason gave the Icelandic side the lead on 17 minutes. Halldor Smari Sigurdsson added a third in first half stoppage time to make it 3-1 going in to the break.

Things went from bad to worse for Levadia in the second half, as Vikingur added three more goals to ensure qualification for the preliminary round final. After 49 minutes, Nikolaj Hansen made it 4-1 to the home side, before Helgi Gudjonsson added a fifth with 71 minutes on the clock. Julius Magnusson's  77th minute strike completed a memorable night for the Icelanders, who finished up with a 6-1 win.

Vikingur will now progress to the final of the Champions League preliminary qualifying round, where they face Andorran club Inter Escaldes, who beat San Marino's La Fioritas 2-1 in their semi-final.

The winner of that match will play Swedish champions Malmö over two legs in the Champions League's first qualifying round in early July .

Levadia's European season will now continue in UEFA's third tier competition, the Conference League.

Editor: Michael Cole

