Levadia crowned Estonian champs after snowy final match

Tallinna FCI Levadia did not need more than a draw to clinch the Estonian Premium League championship on Sunday and did so with a 2:2 draw against Tallinna FC Flora in snowy conditions.

After losing 1:5 to Flora just days earlier, Levadia held a one-point lead in the league table before final match of the domestic league season, but Robert Kirss put the guests ahead in the 34th minute. Flora was able to equalize things before half as Henrik Ojamaa finished a Ken Kallaste pass.

Kirss scored another in the 53rd minute to give Levadia a 2:1 lead, but the team lost centerback Rasmus Peetson after his second booking. The booking sent Levadia manager Marko Savic into a rage and referee Kristo Tohver sent him to the locker room early, as well.

Levadia clinged onto the lead with 10 players and while Flora was able to make it 2:2 in the final minutes, Levadia held on to clinch the Estonian championship, the team's first since 2014 and 10th overall.

Watch all four goals here:

Editor: Kristjan Kallaste

