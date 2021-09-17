Gallery: FC Flora falls to Gent at home

Tallinna FC Flora endured a 0:1 loss to Belgian club Gent at home in the group stage of the European Conference League.

The first half did not see too much outstanding action, but the Belgian club was able to get off two dangerous shots at goal, which Flora goalkeeper Matvei Igonen was able to manage. Flora had to sub off centerback Markkus Sepik 18 minutes into the match due to an injury.

Gent took the lead in the 54th minute of the match with Darko Lemajic getting behind the defense and putting the visitors ahead 1:0. Igonen was able to keep it 1:0 after Lemajic got another shot on goal in the 83rd minute, but the goalkeeper was solid.

Unfortunately for Flora, they were not able to get any clear goal situations and had to admit 0:1 defeat in their first group stage match.

Flora is the first Estonian club to make it to the group stage of a European competition and have been placed in a group with Gent, Serbian club Partizan and Cyprian club Anorthosis Famagust. The group winner will advance to the round of 16 and second place will advance to the preliminary knockout round.

Flora will next travel to Belgrade to face Partizan, who defeated the Cyprian club 2:0 on Thursday, on September 30. The defending Estonian champion will play three domestic league matches prior to their next Conference League match-up.

