Flora loses on penalties, falls out of Europa League

Sports
$content['photos'][0]['caption'.lang::suffix($GLOBALS['category']['lang'])]?>
Rauno Sappinen. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
Sports

On Tuesday, Estonian football club FC Flora took Cyprian club Omonia to a penalty shootout in the second leg of the teams' meeting in the Europa League. Flora eventually lost on penalties and will continue its season in the Europa Conference League play-off round.

After dropping the first match-up 1:0 in Nikosia, Cyprus, Flora also fell behind in Tuesday's match after Andronikos Kakoullis put Omonia ahead in the 43rd minute.

Flora bounced back after the half-time break and Michael Lilander's cross found Rauno Sappinen just three minutes after the break and Flora equalized the second leg. The Estonian champion continued on the offense, pressuring the opponents until it finally paid off in the 88th minute, when Sappinen was able to slot it past the goalkeeper, who got his hands on the ball, putting Flora up 2:1 and equalizing the aggregate score.

Since the away goal rule was dropped from European competition this year, the meeting went to extra-time, where Sappinen was close to a heroic hat-trick, but Omonia goalkeeper Fabiano cleared a one on one situation. The match went to penalties.

Omonia hit on their first four penalties to Flora's three, but substitute Marco Lukka missed on Flora's fourth try. Luckily for the Estonian club, defender Adam Lang also missed on the following penalty, after which Rauno Alliko tied the shootout. The Cyprian club scored on their sixth shot, but Sten Reinkort's shot was saved and Flora dropped the shootout 4:5 and fell out of Europa League competition on aggregate.

Find the regular time goals here, the penalty shoot-out is available in full here.

For Flora, the European season is not over yet, as the Estonian champion will face the winner of Irish champion Shamrock Rovers and Albanian champion KF Teuta. The Irish side won the first match 1:0, their second leg will take place on Thursday evening.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Kristjan Kallaste

Related

covid-19 vaccines

travel restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

11:29

Sciences Academy president: ISS should call Russia's FSB once year

11:04

State to continue supporting electric car purchases

10:32

Health Board: 344 coronavirus cases in past 24 hours, two deaths

09:51

Party ratings see no major change over previous week

09:23

Former defense chief: Kadriorg guard uniform change not cause for alarm

08:55

Anett Kontaveit out of Montreal tournament in round one

08:18

Flora loses on penalties, falls out of Europa League

10.08

Latvia declares three-month state of emergency on Belarusian border

10.08

Government to make anti-vaccination, anti-testing employee dismissal easier Updated

10.08

Army medics setting up Tallinn coronavirus vaccine station

10.08

Authorities: Migrant situation quiet on Estonia-Latvia border

10.08

Performance evoking Tallinn fabric factory to premiere

10.08

Singer Viivi Sõnajalg dies

10.08

Eesti 200 folk festival ice cream electioneering hits trouble

10.08

International performing arts festival SAAL Biennale 2021 begins

10.08

Lauri Vahtre: Extreme humanism, anti-humanism and a fully loaded lifeboat

10.08

Prime minister optimism on electing president in first round ballot ebbing

10.08

Chairman of Isamaa doesn't believe in electing president with referendum

10.08

Ratas: Again, I have no intention of running for president

10.08

Kaimar Karu: Estonia deserves better from the presidential election

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: