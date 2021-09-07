Estonia faces Wales in Group E world cup clash Wednesday

Football corner flag (photo is illustrative). Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
The Estonian national football team heads for Cardiff, Wales on Wednesday for a World Cup Group E qualifier. Estonia is currently bottom of the group, while Wales, who got through to the last 16 at summer's European Championships, lie in third place.

Estonia travels to Cardiff off the back of two home defeats. The team lost, but was far from disgraced, in last week's Group E encounter with one of the titans of modern international football, Belgium.

Estonia scored first and last in that game at the A. Le Coq Arena, but Belgium, who had brought several of their big names with them, slotted five in against the hosts.

On Sunday, Estonia hosted another U.K. side, Northern Ireland, in a friendly, that time losing 1:0.

Wales has six points from three games so far, Estonia has yet to open up its account in Group E.

While Juventus' Aaron Ramsey will not be starting for Wales, both Gareth Bale (Real Madrid) and defender Joe Rodon (Tottenham Hotspur) are confirmed, the latter after recovering from injury.

The Spurs man missed Sunday's game against Belarus, which Wales won 3:2, and has not started for his club this season.

Kick off is at 9.45 p.m. Estonian time, and ETV will be carrying live coverage, with Estonian commentary from 9.30 p.m. on Wednesday, here.

The World Cup Finals in Qatar start in November 2022, far later in the year than usual due to climactic considerations.

Estonia's record in the qualifiers so far is a 6:2 home loss to the Czech Republic in March, a 4:2 away loss against Belarus three days later, and last Thursday's defeat against Belgium. The high score lines gives the team an unenviable goal difference of minus nine.

Four more qualifiers follow, at home to Belarus, then Wales, next month, and away to Belgium and the Czech Republic in November. 

--

Editor: Andrew Whyte

