Four political groups present mayoral candidates in Haapsalu

Four political groups have presented their choices as candidates for the position of Mayor of Haapsalu. While the current coalition pair of electoral bloc HARI and Center Party point to completed as well as ongoing projects, opposition parties say it is time for more meaningful change.

The Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE) has presented Uuemõisa Elementary School woodshop teacher and pastor Toomas Vallimäe, who thinks it is important to encourage the creation of more diverse jobs that would assist in keeping young people in Haapsalu, ETV's daily affairs show "Aktuaalne kaamera" reported on Thursday.

"The last coronavirus crisis showed us very well that stores and spas were closed, the service sector, and that remained as a giant negative. It is important that we would find opportunities to develop the work environment and we would have people return, have more taxpayers return to the city," Vallimäe said.

Reform Party's mayoral candidate is Education and Youth Board direction manager Roger Tibar, who said the central topic is the style of city leadership in Haapsalu, which is amplified by the question of a linden alley on Haapsalu's Posti street.

"When it comes to open and transparent leadership, I think this is something we must turn more attention to than before so that all these people living in Haapsalu and calling themselves residents would feel like their voices are heard and that they are able to be involved in the decisions made in Haapsalu," Tibar said.

Electoral bloc HARI has presented current mayor Urmas Sukles as their candidate, who said the continuation of Haapsalu's current development is key. Sukles said much has been done in the city over the last four years.

"We have completed a general school, have renovated the music school, have renovated clubhouses, have provided access to small ports, the list goes on," the current mayor noted.

Sukles said the renovation of the city's main alley is important and bashing it would be backward of their competitors.

Coalition Center Party's candidate is Haapsalu Elementary School director Malle Õiglas, who considers it important to complete the development of a football hall and the renovations of schools and the main alley. She also wants to involve the youth and develop the city space.

"We want to look toward the sea more. I think we have not used all the opportunities of being a coastal town," Õiglas noted.

Local government elections will take place on October 17.

