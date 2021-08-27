FC Flora first Estonian club to make UEFA tournament after win in Dublin

FC Flora (and Estonian national team) captain Konstantin Vassiljev. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
Top-flight Estonian club FC Flora has booked a place in the UEFA Europa Conference League after beating Shamrock Rovers 1:0 away Thursday evening, giving them an aggregate victory of 5:2 over the two legs. Flora are the first Estonian club ever to reach a UEFA European clubs tournament stage.

Flora had beaten Shamrock Rovers 4:2 in the first leg at the A. le Coq Arena in Tallinn last Thursday, and took the two-goal cushion with them to Ireland, where the game was played at Tallaght Stadium in Dublin. Shamrock Rovers are based in Dundalk.

Irish Footy Vlogs Youtube channel has a review of the game below.

The first half was goal-less, but striker Rauno Sappinen hit home in the 57th minute, his eighth goal in European competition this season.

The build-up began with a missed pass by the hosts which Flora captain Konstantin Vassiljev picked up, later threading it through to Sappinen to put past the Shamrock keeper. 

3,500 tickets were reportedly sold for the game at the Tallaght.

The UEFA Europa Conference League draw takes place at 2.30 p.m. Estonian time today, Friday, with the group games starting in September.

The UEFA Conference League is the third tier of European club football, after the Champions League and the Europa League.

--

Editor: Andrew Whyte

FC Flora first Estonian club to make UEFA tournament after win in Dublin

