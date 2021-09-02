National volleyball team loses to Latvia in Eurovolley 2021 opening match

The men's national volleyball team lost the opening game of its 2021 European championships campaign, 3:1 against Latvia.

Estonia hosts the tournament and faced its southern neighbor's team at 7 p..m. Wednesday at the Saku Suurhall in Tallinn (see gallery above).

The visitors won the first two games, 25:23 and 25:22, while Estonia won the third, 25:16, only to lose the fourth 25:21.

Top scorers for Estonia were Oliver Venno (21 points) and Ardo Kreek (14 points).

Estonia next faces Slovakia, on Saturday, followed by Germany on Sunday, Croatia Tuesday and olympic champions France next Thursday, September 9.

--

