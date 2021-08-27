International day of boxing marked in four Estonian towns

August 27 is international day of boxing, and in Estonian will see outdoor training sessions organized in Tallinn, Maardu, Narva and Valga.

"Boxing is becoming an increasingly popular sport every year, among girls as well," Jelena Kalbina, Secretary General of the Estonian Boxing Association (Eesti Poksiliit), says.

"Estonian boxers are actively participating in international competitions where they show their best skills. Over the past two years, two Estonian girls have won medals at the European Boxing Championships and gained international attention. Last year our athletes brought three medals from the European Championship," she went on.

"We believe that International Boxing Day is a great opportunity to introduce our sport even better to the public, where everyone has the opportunity not only to see, but also to participate in boxing training," Kalbina.

In Tallinn, an open street training is to take place at the Pirita Velodrome at 8 p.m.

Coronavirus certificates do not need to be checked, because the event is outdoors, ERR reports.

In case of bad weather conditions, the association will post additional information about the training on its Facebook page (link in Estonian and Russian).

