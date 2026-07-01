Estonian official running for ice hockey world governing body top job

The former head of the national ice hockey association is to run for the position of president of the International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF), the sport's international governing body.

Former president and current board member Jaan Mölder, a former chief of the Estonian Ice Hockey Association (Eesti Jäähokiliit), has been confirmed to run. Mölder, 65, served as Estonian Ice Hockey Association president from 2011-2014 and is still a board member of the organization, responsible for overseeing international relations and medical affairs.

He has also sat on the IIHF's medical committee since 2012. "Ice hockey has been close to my heart for more than 14 years. During that time, I have had the opportunity to see firsthand how the international federation operates, what its member countries expect, and what I could contribute to its leadership. My decision to run did not come overnight, but grew out of my work with both the Estonian Ice Hockey Association and the IIHF. I believe I have the knowledge, experience and skills needed for this role," Mölder said of his candidacy.

Jaan Mölder. Source: Andres Putting

Running for an international position is also important for Estonian ice hockey, he added. "Any representative who contributes to the leadership or work of an international organization will also help strengthen their country's position and the development of the sport. The international experience, expertise and relationships gained will certainly benefit the advancement of ice sports in Estonia," he added.

The next IIHF president is to be elected on October 2 at a congress to be held in Tenerife. The federation's member countries all have representatives who vote. "The competition will naturally be tough. The next step is an active campaign, during which I will present my views and objectives to the member organizations," Mölder noted.

Estonia's national men's ice hockey team has, so far, never qualified for the Winter Olympics.

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