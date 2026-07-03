Estonia's Ingrid Neel opens Wimbledon account with a win

Estonia's sole representative at this year's Wimbledon Tennis Championships, Ingrid Neel, got her women's doubles campaign off to a winning start Thursday.

Neel, an Estonian-American, and her partner, Giuliana Olmos of Mexico, overcame the pairing of Eri Hozumi of Japan and Fang-Hsien Wu of Taiwan 6–3, 6–2.

The same lineups had faced each other in 's-Hertogenbosch, the Netherlands, in mid-June and again in Eastbourne on June 23, Estonian Victory Day, and Neel and Olmos won both of those encounters too. Thursday's victory made it three wins in a row over the same opponents in as many weeks.

In the second round at Wimbledon, the duo will face the tournament's No. 15 seeds, Ulrikke Eikeri of Norway and Quinn Gleason of the U.S. Neel will be particularly familiar with Eikeri, having partnered with her in the Wimbledon women's doubles in the past.

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