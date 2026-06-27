Estonian elected secretary general of international marathon organization

Estonian sports official and marathon runner Renna Nelis was recently elected secretary general of the Association of International Marathons and Distance Races (AIMS).

Founded in 1982, AIMS represents more than 470 running events across 130 countries worldwide, including Estonia's Tallinn Marathon, Tartu City Marathon and Maijooks.

"Alongside inspiring meetings and meaningful discussions, the AIMS World Congress also presented me with a new challenge — the chance to contribute to AIMS' development as secretary general," Nelis said.

Nelis currently works as head of partnerships at the Competence Center for Physical Activity, and was previously a member of Estonia's Sport Event Team, the organization behind Tallinn Marathon, Maijooks and several other major public runs.

A longtime recreational runner, Nelis has completed 17 marathons.

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