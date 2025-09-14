X!

Photos: Kenyan stars dominate men's and women's events at 2025 Tallinn Marathon

The 2025 Tallinn Marathon.
This year's Tallinn Marathon has been won by Kenya's Fanny Kiprotich Bungei, who finished with a time of 2 hours 11 minutes 21 seconds. Karel Hussar was the best-placed Estonian, ending in fourth.

Bungei, who was making his full marathon debut, fell just under two minutes short of the Tallinn Marathon record (2 hours 9 minutes 22 seconds), which has stood since 2017. Second and third place went to his Kenyan compatriots Silas Kiprotich Kurui (+4.13) and Kenneth Kiprop Omulo (+5.21).

Estonia's Karel Hussar completed the 42 km distance in a personal best time of 2:20.58 (+9.37) to take fourth place. Margus Hanni (+20.36) was Estonia's second quickest runner, with Marek Truumaa (+20.57) the third fastest Estonian. The pair finished eighth and ninth in the overall standings, respectively.

The women's race also saw an all-Kenyan top three, with Euliter Jepchirchir Tanui (2 hours 32 minutes 2 seconds), Harriet Jepchumba Chebore (+10.22) and Faith Jerotich Kimutai (+18.11) taking their places on the podium.

Leading the way for Estonia was Külli Sizask (2:50.41; +18.40) in fourth, ahead of Kertu Kula (+22.40) and Kristiina Verevmägi (+23.45).

All the results from the 2025 Tallinn Marathon can be found here.

Editor: Michael Cole,

