Kenyans take one-two in both men and women's Tallinn half marathon races

Kenyan runners won both the men's and women's half marathon event Saturday, held as part of the Swedbank Tallinn Marathon weekend.

Asabel Kiplimo Naiboi won the Swedbank Tallinn Marathon half marathon held Saturday.

Naiboi put in a time of 1:01.39 over the 21.1-kilometer course, which started at 9 a.m. at the foot of Pikk Hermann tower, and around 5,000 other runners took part.

Another Kenyan, David Korichei Cheserek (1:02.05), was second, Ethiopian runner Teresa Nyakola Gela (1:04.59) came third. Fourth place went to the fastest Estonian finisher, Morten Siht (1:06.32), followed by another Estonian, Olavi Allase (1:07.56).

It was Kenya one-two in the women's race too, as Gladys Jepkemoi Kwambai came first with a time of 1:10.59, followed by Vivian Jepkogei Cheruiyot (1:11.11). Again, the third placer was an Ethiopian, Nigsti Haftu (1:13.07), and again the first Estonian finisher, Liis-Grete Hussar (1:16.42), was also the fourth-placed finisher.

The Autumn Run 10K also took place Saturday afternoon, to be followed by the Nike Youth Run starting from Freedom Square at 6:30 p.m.

The crowning event, the full marathon, starts on Sunday morning at 9 a.m.

Public transport and traffic restrictions will apply over the weekend.

