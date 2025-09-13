Prosecutor's office closes criminal case involving Estonian FA chair

A criminal case involving Estonian Football Association (EJL) chair Aivar Pohlak has been closed after a change to the law.

The prosecutor's office told ERR it had closed the criminal case, "since with the amendment of the competition law, paragraph 400 was decriminalized. On 8 September we sent the entire file to the competition authority for a decision on a misdemeanor procedure and/or competition supervision procedure."

The authority started to investigate Pohlak, re-elected for a sixth term as EJL chair in June, at the beginning of the summer, on suspicion of a potential competition-distorting set-up, under paragraph 400 of the Penal Code.

A youth coach at second-tier side Nõmme United said the club had been offered the free transfer of both players and employees from one club to another, by Pohlak, and submitted a statement about the agreement to the competition authority.

With the amendment in the competition law, there was no further criminal case to answer, however.

The competition authority is to decide on whether to proceed with its own course of action.

Pohlak, 62, was elected to the executive board on UEFA in April.

