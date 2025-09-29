Estonian football clubs call for suspension of UEFA 'solidarity' funds for Russian sides

On Monday, 13 Estonian football clubs requested an extraordinary meeting of the Estonian Football Association (EJL) to initiate the suspension of UEFA's solidarity funds paid to Russian clubs.

The Estonian clubs also want to ensure solidarity payments are made to Ukrainian clubs and to initiate the expulsion of the Russian Football Union from UEFA membership.

"In the fourth year of Russia's aggression (against Ukraine), UEFA continues to provide ongoing funding to Russian clubs, while subsidies to several Ukrainian clubs have been blocked – this is immoral and unfair. This is a matter of principle for us, regarding which we have heard only very strange views from the president of the EJL and explanations from the football association as to why we cannot do anything. This is unacceptable to the Estonian football community and its clubs," said Veiko Veskimäe, president of Estonian top-flight club Paide Linnameeskond and one of the authors of the appeal.

"We believe that we can and must do much more. Consequently, we must take action ourselves, and that is why we are convening an extraordinary general meeting as provided for in the statutes."

On August 15, five Estonian football clubs also sent an appeal to the EJL, asking what steps the association and its president, Aivar Pohlak, who is a member of the UEFA Executive Committee, plan to take. No response has been received to those questions as yet.

According to Veskimäe, the main issue for those calling the extraordinary general meeting is the values on which the sport is based.

"At a time when Russia is continuing its full-scale war in Ukraine, its attack drones are flying into Poland, and its fighter jets are provoking Estonia by being in its airspace, millions of euros from our joint football fund are being paid out every year to support these clubs," Veskimäe pointed out.

"Several clubs that have received UEFA solidarity support funding are directly owned by sanctioned individuals or linked to the political elite of the Russian Federation or individuals under sanctions. This is unacceptable and our goal is to ensure that international football is governed by the justice and values that football exists for in the first place – fair play, equality, and solidarity."

There is only one item on the agenda of the extraordinary general meeting convened by 13 clubs – submitting a statement to UEFA regarding the financing of Russian clubs and Russia's membership in UEFA.

The request to convene the general meeting also specifies what the association's members are asking UEFA to do:

1. Stop all payments to Russian clubs

2. Ensure payments to Ukrainian clubs are made

3. Expulsion of the Russian Football Union from UEFA membership

Veskimäe also expressed hope that the collective position sent to the media by the EJL secretariat last week would create a spirit of cooperation between the general meeting and the board.

"This shows that now is the right time to convene a general meeting and take decisive action together to protect the interests of Ukraine and all of us in UEFA. Hopefully, the collective position of the board will also give the EJL president strong backing in the executive committee to push this issue forward," said Veskimäe.

The clubs have submitted their request to convene an extraordinary general meeting to the EJL's board..

According to clause 19.1.2 of the association's statutes, the EJL board shall convene an extraordinary general meeting if at least one tenth (1/10) of the EJL members request it in writing, stating the reasons. At the time of the request's submission, the EJL has a total of 110 members according to the Sports Register.

The clubs that have submitted a request to convene an extraordinary general meeting are : Paide Linnameeskond, FCI Levadia, Harju JK, FC Infonet, Tallinna Kalev, Viljandi Tulevik, JK Welco, FC Santos, Viimsi JK, Martin Reimi Jalgpallikool, Järvamaa JK, Harju Jalgpalliklubi Laagri and FC Ravens Futsal.

***

On February 28, 2022, UEFA and FIFA decided to suspend Russian clubs and national teams from participating in international competitions while UEFA also suspended the Russian Football Union's membership. This decision came immediately after Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine began on February 24, 2022. Despite the suspension of the Russian Football Union's membership, UEFA has continued to pay the followin amount of financial solidarity contributions to Russian clubs through the Russian Football Union:

2022/23 season: €3.305 million;

2023/24 season: €3.381 million;

2024/25 season: €4.224 million.

At the same time, UEFA (i.e. the Swiss banks used by UEFA) is blocking solidarity payments to Ukrainian clubs. Ukrainian clubs (including Chornomorets, Metalurh, Metalist 192 and others) have lodged official complaints with UEFA President Aleksander Čeferin as their own solidarity payments have been delayed or blocked by Swiss banks, citing the fact that the clubs operate in a "war zone."

