28 Estonian clubs sign joint appeal to UEFA over Russian 'solidarity funds'

Footballs (photo is illustrative).
Footballs (photo is illustrative). Source: Sergei Stepanov / ERR
A total of 28 Estonian football clubs have sent a joint letter to UEFA calling for an end to "solidarity funds" paid by the organization to Russian clubs.

Following Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022, the UEFA Executive Committee decided to remove Russian national teams and clubs from all international competitions under its auspices. However, at the same time, UEFA continues to pay "solidarity funds" to Russian clubs.

Prior to the start of the upcoming season, the total amount paid by UEFA was in excess of €10 million.

"In legal terms, the suspension of payments requires exactly the same decision to be made by the executive committee. The purpose of this appeal is to propose that such a decision be adopted," wrote Mart Raamat, board chair of Estonian second-flight club Tartu JK Welco, in a statement sent to the media.

"The issue is topical and important because yesterday FIFA's secretary general (Gianni Infantino – ed.) expressed the view that Russia ought to be allowed back into international football – all indications suggest that UEFA's executive committee will discuss the issue during its meeting at the end of February," Raamat added.

A total of 28 Estonian clubs signed the joint appeal, including FCI Levadia Tallinn, Paide Linnameeskond, Tartu Tammeka, Harju JK Laagri, Pärnu Vaprus and Nõmme United, all of whom are in the top flight this season.

"The undersigned clubs are of the clear opinion that making payments to Russia is cynical and incompatible with the ethical principles of the European football community," Raamat continued.

"We hope that Aivar Pohlak, president of the Estonian Football Association (EJL), which represents Estonia on the UEFA Executive Committee, will also stand up for bringing an end to payments made to Russia and for not allowing Russian football (clubs) back into the European football family."

An extraordinary general meeting of the Estonian Football Association on the same issue had been scheduled to take place in January. However, the meeting was canceled due to a lack of quorum.

At least two-thirds of the 110 EJL delegates, or 73, need to be present for a quorum. However, only 29 attended.

On February 28, 2022, UEFA and FIFA decided to suspend Russian clubs and national teams from participating in international competitions while UEFA also suspended the Russian Football Union's membership. This decision came immediately after Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine began on February 24, 2022. Despite the suspension of the Russian Football Union's membership, UEFA has continued to pay the followin amount of financial solidarity contributions to Russian clubs through the Russian Football Union:

2022/23 season: €3.305 million;

2023/24 season: €3.381 million;

2024/25 season: €4.224 million.

At the same time, UEFA (i.e. the Swiss banks used by UEFA) is blocking solidarity payments to Ukrainian clubs. Ukrainian clubs (including Chornomorets, Metalurh, Metalist 192 and others) have lodged official complaints with UEFA President Aleksander Čeferin as their own solidarity payments have been delayed or blocked by Swiss banks, citing the fact that the clubs operate in a "war zone

Editor: Michael Cole, Siim Boikov

