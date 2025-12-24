Estonian FA convenes extraordinary meeting on UEFA's 'solidarity' funding of Russian clubs

The Estonian Football Association (EJL) will hold an extraordinary general meeting on January 21 to discuss UEFA's continued payment of "solidarity" funding for Russian football clubs.

On September 29, 2025, the EJL received a letter from thirteen of its member clubs requesting that an extraordinary general meeting be convened. Two more clubs later added their names to the letter.

In accordance with the request of those clubs, the agenda of the extraordinary general meeting includes one item: "Submission of a statement by the EJL to UEFA regarding the financing of Russian clubs and Russia's membership in UEFA."

"In the fourth year of Russia's aggression (against Ukraine), UEFA continues to provide ongoing funding to Russian clubs, while subsidies to several Ukrainian clubs have been blocked – this is immoral and unfair. This is a matter of principle for us, regarding which we have heard only very strange views from the president of the EJL and explanations from the football association as to why we cannot do anything. This is unacceptable to the Estonian football community and its clubs," said Veiko Veskimäe, president of Estonian top-flight club Paide Linnameeskond and one of the authors of the appeal, in September.

According to the EJL's statutes, an extraordinary general meeting is convened by the board if at least ten percent of the members request it in writing, stating the reasons. An extraordinary general meeting has a quorum if more than two-thirds of EJL members participate.

In this regard, the EJL emphasizes that since the beginning of the war, it has supported Ukraine and opposed Russia's aggression in both words and deeds.

The EJL's says its message is clear: it stands for Estonia, for Ukraine, and against Russia's aggression.

In recent years, the EJL has, among other things, organized fundraising campaigns to support Ukraine, exempted Ukrainian youth from paying license fees to participate in Estonian competitions, met with a delegation from the Ukrainian parliament, and helped Ukrainian teams visit Estonia.

Estonian Football Association (EJL). Source: Siim Lõvi / ERR

At the most recent FIFA Congress, the EJL was one of four associations that voted against adding Russian to the list of FIFA's official languages.

In 2022, the Estonian Defense Forces (EDF) added the EJL to the list of employers supporting national defenders, recognizing the EJL's activities in supporting employees participating in defense force exercises, which have continued in subsequent years.

Earlier in December, when the Estonian women's U-17 side were drawn in the same European Championship qualifying group as Belarus, Estonia opted to boycott the fixture due to Belarus' involvement in Russia's war against Ukraine.

Russia banned

Russia has been banned from UEFA competitions since the start of its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. However, Belarus are able to continue playing competitive home matches, albeit at a neutral stadium, behind closed doors. They are also able to play away fixtures, though entry to other countries in order to play those games depends on the hosts' discretion.

Since the beginning of Russia's full-scale war against Ukraine, the Estonian government, the Ministry of Culture, and the Estonian Olympic Committee (EOK) have maintained the position that Russian and Belarusian athletes, teams and sports officials should not be permitted to participate in any international sports competitions.

In 2023, due to the possibility of Estonian club sides being drawn to face Belarusian teams in UEFA competition, the Ministry of Culture advised the Estonian Football Association (EJL) to find alternative solutions in such an eventuality.

"Given Estonia's leading role in assisting and supporting Ukraine, it would be inappropriate for a Belarusian football club to compete in Estonia," Tarvi Pürn, the Estonian undersecretary for sport at the ministry told the EJL at the time.

In September 2023, UEFA awarded Estonia hosting rights for the 2026 men's U-17 European Championship finals, while also announcing that Russian and Belarusian U-17 teams will be allowed to resume their participation in international competitions.

"If the current situation continues, then the Estonian Football Association will, of course, comply with the binding decisions of the government of the Republic of Estonia regarding the non-admission of Russian athletes to the country. We do not see any possibility of applying for an exemption for a major tournament like this, unless we receive a clear signal that the attitude towards youth athletes has changed," EJL President Aivar Pohlak said at the time.

The EJL's stance prompted a response from Minister of Defense Hanno Pevkur (Reform), who believed the association had not gone far enough. "There is not even a debate that we would consider playing with Russia," Pevkur said.

"If Russia is allowed back and Estonia is to host the tournament, then then the correct for Estonia to do would be withdraw from [that tournament]," added Pevkur, who is also vice-president of the Estonian Olympic Committee (EOK).

"I don't see any possibility that we could organize a tournament which involves Russia."

