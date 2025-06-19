Sports pundit on EJL election : Pohlak's silence vs. Klavan's flawed program

The day has finally arrived for the elections to the presidency of the Estonian Football Association (EJL), with the vote result to be announced no earlier than 5 p.m. Thursday.

Current incumbent Aivar Pohlak is seeking a sixth consecutive term, but for the first time he is being opposed, with former Liverpool F.C. defender Ragnar Klavan also a candidate.

On the eve of the election, Ott Järvela, head of the sports editorial office at daily Postimees, appeared in the ETV sports news studio to talk about the two candidates' prospects.

The election period has lasted roughly half a year. Have we during this time heard any truly new idea or anything innovative, from either candidate?

Yes, for sure. An election is a competition for ideas. Ragnar Klavan has been clearly more intense in putting forward his ideas than has Aivar Pohlak, who has rather decided to speak more through his actions. His most significant act in the past half-year was being elected to the UEFA Executive Committee, whereas Ragnar Klavan has presented his ideas regarding many different football-related areas.

Is it right and appropriate in 2025 that Pohlak hasn't spoken publicly?

It will be interesting to hear what Aivar Pohlak himself says about that on Thursday, after the event. On the one hand, it's clearly been a reaction to Ragnar Klavan's chosen tactic, but I think Aivar Pohlak might in hindsight wish he had acted somewhat differently.

Ott Järvela. Source: ERR

If we remove any comparison with Pohlak and look solely at Klavan's program, can we say that it's good enough if he becomes the new EJL president?

No. I would say there are holes in that manifesto. If you take the latest version he distributed, at the campaign event held at the cruise terminal on June 6, it contains many pledges but says little about how they'd be financed. There are clear inaccuracies in certain sections, which indicates they haven't been thoroughly thought through. It is not a perfect program, but there are chapters in it that the election winner will need to consider — whether some of those ideas could be used to improve Estonian football.

If Pohlak wins, will he have any takeaways or change his approach?

That hinges somewhat on what the result is if he were to win. In football, a 1-0 and a 5-0 [scoreline] have different consequences for the teams that win or lose. The more decisive Pohlak's win — if he does win — the less reason he has to change his style. Tomorrow's voting result will be direct feedback to both of them about what they have done.

Is a secret ballot more beneficial for Pohlak or for Klavan?

Honestly, I don't think it matters. In the end, EJL members must decide who they prefer.

The EJL's general assembly is due to start at 2 p.m. Estonian time today, Thursday, while the organization has indicated that the election process will likely last until at least 5 p.m.

Pohlak has been EJL president since 2007 but has faced criticism over a perceived dictatorial style and of holding back the development of the game at all levels. Klavan retired from pro football only last year, finishing with JK Tallinna Kalev. Abroad, he played for Heracles Almelo and AZ (Netherlands), Augsburg (Germany) and Cagliari Calcio (Italy) as well as Liverpool, and for Elva, Tulevik, Flora and Paide at home. He has no high-level organizational experience.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook, Bluesky and X and never miss an update!