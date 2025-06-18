Evgeni Nikolaevski wins grueling Midnight Sun Gravel ride in Finland

Estonian amateur cyclist Evgeni Nikolaevski was fastest in the Midnight Sun Gravel ride held in Finland, covering the 1,065 km stage in 57 hours and 44 minutes and slashing the previous course record by 24 hours.

This was the sixth time the event has been held, and sees competitors pedaling along gravel roads from the capital, Helsinki, to the western city of Turku, taking in 8,457 meters' elevation and even ferry crossings.

Breaks are not included in the final time, which is based on actual cycling time.

Nikolaevski averaged 24.4 km/h cycling speed, with an overall average of 18.45 km/h once breaks are included.

Nikolaevski's past exploits included last year riding 500 km on the Pirita velodrome only, together with and Tõnis Tali, and during the coronavirus pandemic, ascended the equivalent of Mount Everest, but without leaving home. To do so, Nikolaevski climbed 10,052 meters of elevation on a training machine, completing the feat in a little under 13 hours .

--

