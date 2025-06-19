Estonian men's fencers finish 10th in European Championships

The Estonian men's epee team got to the round of 16 at the European Championships in Varese, Italy, before losing to the host nation and ultimately finishing in tenth place.

The foursome defeated Luxembourg 45–41 first, only to lose to Italy, also third seeds in the competition, 45–21 in the next round. The Italian fencers won all their individual bouts.

In the remaining placement matches, Estonia narrowly beat Denmark 44–43 and then also claimed a one-hit 40–39 victory over Sweden. In the match for ninth place, the Estonians lost, also narrowly, in a 45–43 defeat by Israel, placing the team 10th overall in the euros.

