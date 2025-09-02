10 athletes representing Estonia at Tokyo world championships named

Estonia is sending 10 athletes, five women and five men, to the World Athletics Championships starting in Tokyo later this month.

The team, as announced by the national athletics union, is as follows, in alphabetical order, with discipline: Pippi Lotta Enok (heptathlon), Johannes Erm (decathlon), Ann Marii Kivikas (200 meters sprint), Leonid Latsepov (marathon), Jekaterina Mirotvortseva (20km race walk), Marleen Mülla (pole vault), Tiidrek Nurme (marathon), Janek Õiglane (decathlon), Elisabeth Pihela (high jump) and Karel Tilga (decathlon).

Erm is reigning European men's decathlon champion.

Johannes Erm. Source: SCANPIX/IMAGO/Beautiful Sports

The competition starts on Saturday, 13 September and runs to September 21.

The first Estonians to compete are the marathoners Nurme and Latsepov, racing in, in Estonian time, the small hours of September, 15,

As per tradition one of the last events is the decathlon, taking place over the final two days of competition.

