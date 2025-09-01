X!

Estonia lose out to Turkey in EuroBasket group stage

News
Estonia v Turkey at the 2025 EuroBasket Finals.
Estonia v Turkey at the 2025 EuroBasket Finals. Source: FIBA
News

The Estonian men's national basketball team suffered a third defeat at the EuroBasket finals on Monday, losing 64-84 to Turkey.

Turkey ended the opening quarter ended with a comfortable 25-13 lead over Estonia, extending the gap to 19 points by half-time.

Estonia played much better in the second half. Thanks to Kristian Kullamäe and Henri Drell, they managed to reduce the deficit to 12 points on several occasions. However, Turkey had an answer for every Estonian mistake and kept them at arm's length for the rest of the game.

Kullamäe was Estonia's top scorer with 16 points, in addition to 2 assists and 2 rebounds. Hermet, who shone from behind the three-point line (4/6), added 12 points of his own. Matthias Tass scored 9 points, while Drell and Kaspar Treier both contributed 8 points.

Turkey's top scorer was Alperen Sengün, who scored 21 points, grabbed 8 rebounds and made 5 assists. Ercan Osmani contributed 14 points and Adem Bona 12.

Turkey now have 4 wins in 4 in Group A, while Estonia's only victory so far came against Czechia. On Wednesday, Estonia face Portugal in their final group match, which will most likely decide who advances into the next phase along with Turkey, Serbia, and Latvia.

---

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Michael Cole, Henrik Laever

Related

news in simple estonian

Watch again: Iseoma

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

19:55

Opposition calls extraordinary Riigikogu meeting to discuss car tax

19:22

Estonia awards mission medals to NATO troops

18:38

Estonia lose out to Turkey in EuroBasket group stage

17:51

Gallery: Tartu's 10th Apaaraditehas Festival takes place

17:15

Residents of Tartu's Supilinn district concerned about water drainage

16:37

Gallery: September 1 at Tallinn's newest school

15:59

Technical fault puts EstLink 1 out of action until end of September Updated

15:27

Entry barred to Viljandi County potential ASF pigs burial zone

14:52

Neste scraps fuel discount cards and lowers prices at gas stations

14:16

Big turnout for Estonia's 'largest motorsport museum in the world' last day

be prepared!

Most Read articles

31.08

Latvian entry rules change for third country nationals from September 1

21.10

Rare 'rat king' taken to University of Tartu Natural History Museum

30.08

Von der Leyen: Russia risks Estonia long warned us about have materialized

31.08

Estonia mulls boosting eastern border defenses by restoring bogs, peatlands

09:07

Revised data: Estonia's average monthly wage for Q2 2025 is €2,126

30.08

Tick-borne Lyme disease on the rise in Estonia

11:47

US health secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. pulls out of Tallinn anti-vax event

15:59

Technical fault puts EstLink 1 out of action until end of September Updated

10:21

PPA investigating Sunday's Valga County murder-suicide

11:03

Estonia among NATO's top 5 spenders on defense in 2025

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo