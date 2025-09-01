Estonia lose out to Turkey in EuroBasket group stage

The Estonian men's national basketball team suffered a third defeat at the EuroBasket finals on Monday, losing 64-84 to Turkey.

Turkey ended the opening quarter ended with a comfortable 25-13 lead over Estonia, extending the gap to 19 points by half-time.

Estonia played much better in the second half. Thanks to Kristian Kullamäe and Henri Drell, they managed to reduce the deficit to 12 points on several occasions. However, Turkey had an answer for every Estonian mistake and kept them at arm's length for the rest of the game.

Kullamäe was Estonia's top scorer with 16 points, in addition to 2 assists and 2 rebounds. Hermet, who shone from behind the three-point line (4/6), added 12 points of his own. Matthias Tass scored 9 points, while Drell and Kaspar Treier both contributed 8 points.

Turkey's top scorer was Alperen Sengün, who scored 21 points, grabbed 8 rebounds and made 5 assists. Ercan Osmani contributed 14 points and Adem Bona 12.

Turkey now have 4 wins in 4 in Group A, while Estonia's only victory so far came against Czechia. On Wednesday, Estonia face Portugal in their final group match, which will most likely decide who advances into the next phase along with Turkey, Serbia, and Latvia.

---

