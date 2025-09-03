Video: Estonia exit EuroBasket after narrow defeat to Portugal

Estonia are out of the 2025 European Basketball Championships (EuroBasket) after defeat in their final group stage match against Portugal.

The Estonian men's national basketball team failed to advance from Group A after losing 65-68 to Portugal on Wednesday.

Artur Konontšuk ended as Estonia's top scorer with 12 points in 3 minutes, including a free throw that had put them 65-64 ahead with only 42 seconds left in the game. However, Portugal were not to be defeated and it is they who advance to the next stage.

Estonia won just 1 of their 5 games at the tournament, with Turkey, Portugal, Serbia and Latvia all finishing above them in Group A. the round of 16 gets underway on September 6.

