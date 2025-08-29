Estonia face Latvia in EuroBasket group stage on Friday

The Estonian men's national basketball team face Latvia on Friday in their second group match at the 2025 European Championship (EuroBasket) finals.

Estonia go into Friday's encounter in Riga looking to bounce back after defeat in their opening EuroBasket match against Serbia on Wednesday night.

Latvia also began their campaign with a defeat, losing 73-93 to Turkey.

Estonia will then play Czech Republic on Saturday, Turkey on Monday and Portugal on Wednesday as they aim to make it through the group stage.

Latvia v Estonia in the 2025 EuroBasket finals gets underway at 6 p.m. (Estonian time).

---

