Estonia unveils full-strength Davis Cup tennis lineup ahead of Mexico clash

Estonia's Davis Cup team at a previous clash with Venezuela, from left: Vladimir Ivanov (captain), Mark Lajal, Daniil Glinka, Markus Mölder, Johannes Seeman and Oliver Ojakäär
Estonia’s Davis Cup team at a previous clash with Venezuela, from left: Vladimir Ivanov (captain), Mark Lajal, Daniil Glinka, Markus Mölder, Johannes Seeman and Oliver Ojakäär Source: Igor Pissarev
Estonia is to field its optimum roster for the Davis Cup World Group II match against Mexico starting a little over a week from now.

Estonia's top tennis player Mark Lajal, ranked 147th in the world, a career high so far, will be joined by Daniil Glinka (ranked 347th by the ATP, also his highest placing so far), Kristjan Tamm (ATP 933), Markus Mölder (ATP 1152), and Oliver Ojakäär (ATP 1444).

Mexico has also fielded all of its best players, led by 20-year-old Rodrigo Pacheco Mendez, who was the world number one junior but is currently ranked 224th worldwide.

Lajal and Mendez met this year in two back-to-back tournaments held in Mexico, with the head-to-head record ending up one win each. Lajal has generally been more on form most recently, with his challenger tournament win in Bloomfield Hills, Michigan, the second win of his career at that level, and ATP250 tournament quarter-finals tournament appearance in Sumter, South Carolina last month.

The Davis Cup match between Estonia and Mexico takes place Friday, September 12 and Saturday, September 13, at the Kalev Sports Hall in Tallinn.

--

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Kristjan Kallaste

