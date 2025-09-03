Estonian Paul Aron to drive in free practice for Alpine F1 ahead of Italian GP

Estonian racing driver Paul Aron will participate in the first free practice session of the Formula 1 World Championship stage this week at the legendary Monza circuit in Italy.

This will be Aron's third time participating in free practice so far this season. However, the Estonian driver previously drove a Kick-Sauber car at Silverstone in July and then again at the Hungaroring in August. This will be his first free practice drive in his own team Alpine's car.

Aron is excited to be taking the place of the team's main driver, Franco Colapinto. "I've got to know everyone really well since I became a test and reserve driver at the end of last year, and I appreciate the trust the team has placed in me by letting me drive in the first free practice session," said the Estonian.

"I will try to do my best to help prepare the car for the weekend and be in the best position to be competitive from the start of the race weekend," Aron continued. "On a personal level, it would be great to build on the experience gained from the simulator and testing opportunities."

"I will do everything I can to make the session enjoyable and productive, both for myself and the team."

The Italian Grand Prix takes place on Sunday, September 7. The first free practice session is scheduled for Friday, September 5.

