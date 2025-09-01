Big turnout for Estonia's 'largest motorsport museum in the world' last day

The weekend saw a last pilgrimage of motorsport fans to the MOMU museum in Turba, which has had to close its doors.

The museum, around 50 kilometers southwest of Tallinn, had been housed in the grand surrounds of the former Ellamaa power station across 4,000 square meters of space, told the story of Estonian motorsport from the very early days, through the Soviet occupation of the country and on to the restoration of independence.

However, it had to make the announcement last month that it would be closing, citing economic reasons and low visitor numbers: News of the closure had the effect of hurrying along those who had long meant to visit.

On Sunday the museum's doors were open to visitors for one last time.

"Many who had been meaning to come and who pass through here perhaps every day or every week, finally got a move on and came here anyway. We are very grateful to everyone who has turned out these days or couple of weeks. It shows that a motorsport community as such has been preserved in Estonia," MOMU founder and boss Arno Sillat told "Aktuaalne kaamera."

One visitor, Roland, said: "This is a totally fantastic place. I hope it will get an extension of life here for longer. A building like this ought to be an automobile museum."

While it is not clear what will happen with the racecar collection, it is clear that it will be staying together and not scattered to the winds.

MOMU has been housed in the historic Ellamaa power station. Source: Tõnu Tunnel

In fact, MOMU is apparently the largest motorsport museum in the world, Sillat added. "Maybe we don't have to have the biggest museum in the world, in Estonia. Perhaps now moving in the direction of quality is needed, to ensure that things made in Estonia are preserved somewhere; in that sense perhaps some choices will have to be made, but of course we will keep the core together."

In the meantime, following public demand MOMU will be making some limited openings, on the heritage protection days, over the weekend of September 13–14, though only for pre-booked groups.

The MOMU Motorsport Museum was officially opened by then-FIA president and former Ferrari Formula One boss Jean Todt in April 2018. The museum showcased various areas of motorsports, with particular attention paid to racing machines made in Estonia.

While due to the Soviet occupation, Estonia was largely cut off from most western series including Formula One, the country was a powerhouse of motorsport constructors and competitors in the region; the TARK-Kavor manufacturer was for a time in the 1980s one of the largest producers of racecars worldwide, in terms of output. From 2000 and following the restoration of Estonian independence and privatization, Kavor produced the Estonia 26–9 car, which was competitive in FIA European Formula 4.

Present day Estonian motorsport stars include Ott Tänak, WRC driver for Hyundai and 2019 world champion, Paul Aron, backup driver for the Alpine Formula One team, and Jüri Vips, who has competed in Indycars in North America., with the Rahal Letterman Lanigan team.

