Ott Tänak fastest in Rally Chile initial shakedown run

Ott Tänak.
Ott Tänak. Source: Hyundai Motorsport
Estonian rally driver Ott Tänak posted the fastest time in Thursday's shakedown run at Rally Chile, round 11 of the WRC 2025 championship.

Tänak is fourth in the table with 180 points with four races, including Chile, to go in 2025, and 18 points behind the table leader. This followed podium finishes in Portugal and Sardinia and a win, his sole of the season so far, in Greece in late June. Most recently he was fourth in Paraguay, the first of two South American rounds.

The weather seems likely to play an important role in the event. Tänak starts stage one proper on Friday from fourth place, though it is uncertain to what extent this will be an advantage compared to the rivals starting ahead. Normally, being first out is not seen as the favored option as it means a driver has to act as "track cleaner" for competitors following.

In Thursday's shakedown, the Estonian, racing for Hyundai, posted 3:21.5 on his second run as conditions improved, after clocking 3:23.3 on his first outing on the 6.2-kilometer route.

The shakedown took place Thursday morning local time and as noted was run in slightly damper conditions than forecast for the rest of the rally.

"It depends on the conditions here. If it's like now, then it doesn't matter," he said. "Most likely it will dry out over two days. We'll see what the weather brings," Tänak said of the prospects of the race proper.

According to the drivers, however, the 6.2-kilometer shakedown did not say much about what could actually be expected from the rally, since it was more forgiving on the tires than expected. "It was a useless shakedown," Ogier said bluntly, considering this aspect.

Finnish driver Kalle Rovanperä ran 3:21.6 on his second attempt, placing second overall, followed by another Toyota driver, table topper Elfyn Evans (Wales), whose first run (3:21.8) was actually the faster.

The race proper starts with stage one at 2.15 p.m. Estonian time on Friday, and runs to Sunday evening.

Three more races remain in the 2025 WRC season: In Germany (Central European Rally) next month, and in Japan and Saudi Arabia in November.

--

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Siim Boikov

