Swedbank Tallinn Marathon brings traffic disruption and changes this weekend

This weekend's Tallinn Marathon will bring changes to public transport and other traffic in the capital.

Events are being held Saturday and Sunday, bringing tens of thousands of competitors of all levels to the streets.

The Swedbank Marathon and Tallinn Autumn Run will mostly affect the Põhja-Tallinn, Kesklinn and Haabersti districts in the center, west and north of the capital, Saturday, September 13 to Sunday, September 14.

Runners in Tallinn Marathon 2024 Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR

Diverted buses will operate on a free schedule rather than at set times, and disruption can be expected on most routes over the weekend, depending on the time and as the races progress.

This also means that walking times to bus and tram stops may be longer than usual, including due to actual runners on the roads, so extra time should be factored into journeys.

Changes to public transport routes:

Saturday, September 13

From 9:15 a.m. to 4:15 p.m., tram lines no. 1 and 5 will be suspended, while tram no. 2 will run on a shortened route.

Bus route no. 73 will not operate between 1:30 p.m. and 4 p.m.

From the morning until 7 p.m., the following bus routes will be subject to diversions: No. 2, 3, 8, 21, 21B, 35, 40, 41, 41B, 59, 66, 81, 84 and 85.

Traffic changes in Tallinn on Saturday, September 13, 2025. Source: Jooks.ee

Sunday, September 14

Between 8:30 a.m. and 4:00 p.m., tram lines no. 1 and 5 will be suspended, and tram no. 2 will run on a shortened route.

Bus route no. 73 will not operate between 8 a.m. and 10 a.m.

From the morning until 4:30 p.m., the following bus routes will be diverted: 2, 3, 4, 8, 21, 21A, 21B, 24, 35, 40, 41, 41B, 42, 54, 59, 66, 81, 84 and 85.

Traffic changes in Tallinn on Sunday, September 14, 2025. Source: Jooks.ee

The race will also bring disruption which affects private vehicle drivers.

The course and its immediate environs, including Kopli, Tööstuse, Kalaranna, Ristiku and Erika streets, Toompuiestee, Paldiski Road, Kolde pst., Vabaõhumuuseumi tee and the Stroomi area, will all see temporary closures and/or disruption as the races move.

Drivers are asked to choose alternative routes, or to exercise patience and allow extra journey time if that is unavoidable.

The route is to be overseen by marshals, security staff and traffic controllers, while local residents affected by the changes will still be allowed through where possible and when given directions.

The full Tallinn Transport information site, including bus updates in real time, is here in English (also available in several other foreign languages).

The Tallinn Marathon official site with traffic info in English is here.

