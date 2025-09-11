X!

Swedbank Tallinn Marathon brings traffic disruption and changes this weekend

News
Last year's Tallinn Marathon.
Last year's Tallinn Marathon. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
News

This weekend's Tallinn Marathon will bring changes to public transport and other traffic in the capital.

Events are being held Saturday and Sunday, bringing tens of thousands of competitors of all levels to the streets.

The Swedbank Marathon and Tallinn Autumn Run will mostly affect the Põhja-Tallinn, Kesklinn and Haabersti districts in the center, west and north of the capital, Saturday, September 13 to Sunday, September 14.

Runners in Tallinn Marathon 2024 Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR

Diverted buses will operate on a free schedule rather than at set times, and disruption can be expected on most routes over the weekend, depending on the time and as the races progress.

This also means that walking times to bus and tram stops may be longer than usual, including due to actual runners on the roads, so extra time should be factored into journeys.

Changes to public transport routes:

Saturday, September 13

From 9:15 a.m. to 4:15 p.m., tram lines no. 1 and 5 will be suspended, while tram no. 2 will run on a shortened route.

Bus route no. 73 will not operate between 1:30 p.m. and 4 p.m.

From the morning until 7 p.m., the following bus routes will be subject to diversions: No. 2, 3, 8, 21, 21B, 35, 40, 41, 41B, 59, 66, 81, 84 and 85.

Traffic changes in Tallinn on Saturday, September 13, 2025. Source: Jooks.ee

Sunday, September 14

Between 8:30 a.m. and 4:00 p.m., tram lines no. 1 and 5 will be suspended, and tram no. 2 will run on a shortened route.

Bus route no. 73 will not operate between 8 a.m. and 10 a.m.

From the morning until 4:30 p.m., the following bus routes will be diverted: 2, 3, 4, 8, 21, 21A, 21B, 24, 35, 40, 41, 41B, 42, 54, 59, 66, 81, 84 and 85.

Traffic changes in Tallinn on Sunday, September 14, 2025. Source: Jooks.ee

The race will also bring disruption which affects private vehicle drivers.

The course and its immediate environs, including Kopli, Tööstuse, Kalaranna, Ristiku and Erika streets, Toompuiestee, Paldiski Road, Kolde pst., Vabaõhumuuseumi tee and the Stroomi area, will all see temporary closures and/or disruption as the races move.

Drivers are asked to choose alternative routes, or to exercise patience and allow extra journey time if that is unavoidable.

The route is to be overseen by marshals, security staff and traffic controllers, while local residents affected by the changes will still be allowed through where possible and when given directions.

The full Tallinn Transport information site, including bus updates in real time, is here in English (also available in several other foreign languages).

The Tallinn Marathon official site with traffic info in English is here.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Related

news in simple estonian

Watch again: Iseoma

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

16:03

Tartu County hunters want more leeway shooting raccoon dogs

15:32

Around a fifth of workplace bullying complaints in Estonia from education sector

15:21

Agency in overspending scandal looking to pay €35,000 for help finding new CEO

15:09

Swedbank Tallinn Marathon brings traffic disruption and changes this weekend

14:49

Watch and listen: World-renowned Estonian composer Arvo Pärt turns 90 Updated

14:30

Italian AWACS plane scrambled from Estonia after drone incursion in Poland

14:12

University of Tartu to dial back English medical program

13:53

Rural Estonian cabin offers bee therapy with 100,000 bees

13:51

Fewer Finns coming to Estonia and foreign tourism hasn't bounced back

13:47

Hans Väre: Maintaining trust a core task for the Estonian state

be prepared!

Most Read articles

09.09

All of Estonia's US-made assault rifles undergo warranty repairs

10.09

Karamella the Saaremaa cow breaks Estonian milking record

10.09

LSM: Estonian citizen detained in Latvia over migrants in Porsche 'wedding' car

08:43

Viewing terrorist propaganda could become punishable under Estonian law

10.09

Russian embassy hits out at Estonian 'desecration' of war graves

10.09

Estonia to get €2.66 billion from EU's SAFE defense fund

10.09

Estonia's reusable dishes deposit system confusing for customers

08.09

Captain of ship that ran aground in Tallinn was under influence of alcohol

10.09

New seaside promenade and residential area planned for Tallinn's Kopli

10.09

Researcher: Rye bread and salted herring core pillars of Estonian food culture

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo