Gallery: Vano Allsalu's bold florals take over Tallinn gallery in new show

Estonian artist Vano Allsalu opened a new exhibition at Haus Gallery on Wednesday, delving into growth, flowering and decay with bold takes on the anatomy of a flower bouquet.

In "The Mystery of Blooming," Allsalu examines the anatomy of bouquets, where stems become a skeleton, flowers emerge within flowers and abstract shapes suggest fists, human heads and even emptiness seems to thirst for flowers only just beginning to take shape amid a riot of color.

Allsalu's paintings bring together the analytical with the poetic, with rhizomatic brushstrokes forming a compost layer from which colors and forms sprout, blending natural and cultural references.

Flowers evoke conflicting thoughts and deep emotions," Allsalu said. "It would be unfair to see them merely as decoration or as objects of etiquette — or view plants solely for their utility. The language and meaning of flowers transcends eras and cultures, from ritual solemnity to deeply personal significance."

"The Mystery of Blooming" runs at Haus Gallery in Tallinn through Saturday, October 4.

