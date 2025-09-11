X!

Gallery: Vano Allsalu's bold florals take over Tallinn gallery in new show

News
Vano Allsalu's
Open gallery
29 photos
News

Estonian artist Vano Allsalu opened a new exhibition at Haus Gallery on Wednesday, delving into growth, flowering and decay with bold takes on the anatomy of a flower bouquet.

In "The Mystery of Blooming," Allsalu examines the anatomy of bouquets, where stems become a skeleton, flowers emerge within flowers and abstract shapes suggest fists, human heads and even emptiness seems to thirst for flowers only just beginning to take shape amid a riot of color.

Allsalu's paintings bring together the analytical with the poetic, with rhizomatic brushstrokes forming a compost layer from which colors and forms sprout, blending natural and cultural references.

Flowers evoke conflicting thoughts and deep emotions," Allsalu said. "It would be unfair to see them merely as decoration or as objects of etiquette — or view plants solely for their utility. The language and meaning of flowers transcends eras and cultures, from ritual solemnity to deeply personal significance."

"The Mystery of Blooming" runs at Haus Gallery in Tallinn through Saturday, October 4.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Neit-Eerik Nestor, Aili Vahtla

Related

news in simple estonian

Watch again: Iseoma

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

19:50

Experts criticize ministry's proposed anti-terrorism bill over 'thought control' concerns

19:41

Estonian co-produced animation wins best film award at Kyiv movie festival

19:07

Tallinn launches new Estonian language learning campaign on public transport

18:25

Estonia summons Russian chargé d'affaires over Polish airspace incursion

17:53

Planning advances as Tallinn edges toward new film studio complex

17:20

Gallery: Vano Allsalu's bold florals take over Tallinn gallery in new show

17:16

Watch and listen: World-renowned Estonian composer Arvo Pärt turns 90 Updated

16:43

Top court: Electoral Committee cannot make decisions without meeting

16:38

Estonia's transport authority planning lower speed limits and average speed cameras

16:03

Tartu County hunters want more leeway shooting raccoon dogs

be prepared!

Most Read articles

10.09

Karamella the Saaremaa cow breaks Estonian milking record

09.09

All of Estonia's US-made assault rifles undergo warranty repairs

08:43

Viewing terrorist propaganda could become punishable under Estonian law

10.09

LSM: Estonian citizen detained in Latvia over migrants in Porsche 'wedding' car

10.09

Estonia's reusable dishes deposit system confusing for customers

10.09

Estonia to get €2.66 billion from EU's SAFE defense fund

10.09

Russian embassy hits out at Estonian 'desecration' of war graves

10.09

New seaside promenade and residential area planned for Tallinn's Kopli

10.09

Researcher: Rye bread and salted herring core pillars of Estonian food culture

09:22

Minister: Estonia improving capabilities after Russian drone entered Poland

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo