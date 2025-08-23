X!

Gallery: Estonian artist Malle Leis' show features previously unseen works

News
Open gallery
52 photos
News

"Malle Leis 85," a new exhibition at Vernissage Art Gallery in Tallinn dedicated to the Estonian painter's 85th birthday, features previously unseen works inspired by Leis' travels.

Opened Tuesday, the exhibition showcases pieces created during Leis' travels, described by Vernissage Art Gallery director Kristiina Radevall as "both a visual travel diary and a heartfelt tribute" to the artist, "an observer of nature and a brilliant master of color."

She said Leis' travels inspired new harmonies of color, shades of light and motifs into her work.

"They gave her the opportunity to notice details that one's everyday surroundings might not reveal — the sun's scorching intensity, the rhythms of urban architecture, and exotic plants and patterns," Radevall highlighted.

At Tuesday's opening, the 2025 Malle Leis Award was also presented to Kairo (Kairo Kliimand), with two special prizes also awarded to artists Kati Kerstna and Anita Kremm. Other nominees this year included Angela Maasalu, Bita Razavi, Johanna Mudist, Kadri Toom, Katariin Mudist, Marita Liivak and Marleen Suvi.

The jury for the award included last year's laureate Katrin Piile, artist and heir Sandra Jõgeva, designer Henrik Jõgeva, art collector Triinu Keskpaik, curator Marian Grau, artist Alexei Gordin and lawyer and art collector Liisi Jürgen.

The exhibition "Malle Leis 85" will remain open at Vernissage Art Gallery in Tallinn through Tuesday, September 9.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Kaspar Viilup, Aili Vahtla

Related

news in simple estonian

Watch again: Iseoma

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

16:55

Estonian authorities impose one-month entry bans on 11 more pig farms

16:07

Estonian president: Ukraine shows cost of ignoring history

14:38

One in three senior citizens in Estonia has experienced abuse

13:14

Estonian and Latvian presidents celebrate 500 years of books with joint bike ride

12:10

Tallinn and Tartu rents up again as Estonian students head back to school

11:04

Estonian volunteers send off convoy of vehicles from Tallinn to Ukraine

09:55

Gallery: Finland's Prime Minister Petteri Orpo visits Estonia Updated

09:14

Gallery: Estonian artist Malle Leis' show features previously unseen works

08:25

Boar cull in Estonia will not upset ecological balance, official says

08:08

Expert: US, Russia unable to push Europe out of Ukraine peace process

be prepared!

Most Read articles

22.08

Diaspora Estonians increasingly drawn to higher education in homeland

21.08

Estonian citizens in Russia face 'pressure and blackmail' from local security services

22.08

Tallinn council blocks extra 30 trolleys in city's public transport upgrade

22.08

Weather disrupts IRONMAN Tallinn: timetable shifts and transport changes

21.08

Estonian banks require surcharges up to €100 on payments to, from high-risk states

21.08

New Leonard Cohen biopic free to watch on ERR's Jupiter platform

22.08

More wild mushrooms in Southern Estonia than in north right now

09:55

Gallery: Finland's Prime Minister Petteri Orpo visits Estonia Updated

22.08

Estonia's health fund eyes AI to save time and improve primary care

22.08

Kaja Kallas: Russia must not get a say in Ukraine's security guarantees

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo