Gallery: Estonian artist Malle Leis' show features previously unseen works

"Malle Leis 85," a new exhibition at Vernissage Art Gallery in Tallinn dedicated to the Estonian painter's 85th birthday, features previously unseen works inspired by Leis' travels.

Opened Tuesday, the exhibition showcases pieces created during Leis' travels, described by Vernissage Art Gallery director Kristiina Radevall as "both a visual travel diary and a heartfelt tribute" to the artist, "an observer of nature and a brilliant master of color."

She said Leis' travels inspired new harmonies of color, shades of light and motifs into her work.

"They gave her the opportunity to notice details that one's everyday surroundings might not reveal — the sun's scorching intensity, the rhythms of urban architecture, and exotic plants and patterns," Radevall highlighted.

At Tuesday's opening, the 2025 Malle Leis Award was also presented to Kairo (Kairo Kliimand), with two special prizes also awarded to artists Kati Kerstna and Anita Kremm. Other nominees this year included Angela Maasalu, Bita Razavi, Johanna Mudist, Kadri Toom, Katariin Mudist, Marita Liivak and Marleen Suvi.

The jury for the award included last year's laureate Katrin Piile, artist and heir Sandra Jõgeva, designer Henrik Jõgeva, art collector Triinu Keskpaik, curator Marian Grau, artist Alexei Gordin and lawyer and art collector Liisi Jürgen.

The exhibition "Malle Leis 85" will remain open at Vernissage Art Gallery in Tallinn through Tuesday, September 9.

