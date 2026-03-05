X!

New Tallinn art exhibition explores temporary solutions to small moments of annoyance

Katariin Mudist
A new exhibition by artist Katriin Mudist opened at the ARS Showcase Gallery on Wednesday. "Temporary Solution" features 24 doorstops collected mainly from Estonian cultural institutions.

The doorstops, collected over the course of a year, are neatly arranged throughout Mudist's new exhibition. Most are pieces of wood of a suitable size, random stones or blocks that just happened to be handy. However, there is also a small dumbbell and an expired fire extinguisher among the collection.

Katriin Mudist herself said that although doorstops are usually sought out for immediate use, temporary solutions often become permanent without anyone really noticing.

"The exhibition focuses on that moment of slight annoyance or disturbance when something familiar does not go as you expect. In the context of this exhibition, through these doorstops, I visualize the moment when an employee of an institution arrives and cannot find the usual doorstop," said Mudist.

"This moment of annoyance is small and easily solvable, but it is still there. What I like about these stoppers is the temporariness and randomness of their material and form, which gives them a universal dimension," the artist added.

The doors to the exhibition will remain (always) temporarily open until the end of March.

More information is available here.

