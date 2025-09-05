X!

Gallery: Tallinn exhibition 'Old Venus' questions myths of the female ideal

News
Open gallery
39 photos
News

Punctum Gallery in Tallinn has opened "Old Venus," a group show that examines the female ideal as a cultural construct.

Part of the Tallinn Photomonth satellite program kicking off Friday, the exhibition is curated by Lilian-Hiob-Küttis and brings together six women artists from different generations, each unpacking the myths and forms of womanhood in her own way.

The title piece, Sirje Runge's photograph "Old Venus," portrays an archetypal ideal of a female in mature age.

"This exhibition is about being a woman and growing into one, and the social standards imposed on women throughout their lives," the curator noted.

Featured artists include Sirje Runge, Cloe Jancis, Maarja Mäemets, Johanna Mudist, Kate Cooper and Terje Ojavere.

"Old Venus" is an examination of the female ideal as a historically formed and culturally mediated construct which the artists unpack through critical approaches to science fiction, folklore, literature and consumer culture. Jancis, for instance, casts the witch as her antiheroine.


"I've always been drawn to themes and characters who exist in between," Jancis said. "They're scary, but also exciting, uncanny, beautiful. It's the same with the witch — there's nothing more powerful than a smart and skilled woman. She's terrifying and fascinating, full of material to play with."

"Old Venus" runs at Punctum Gallery in Tallinn's Noblessner Quarter through Sunday, November 2.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Karmen Rebane, Aili Vahtla

Related

news in simple estonian

Watch again: Iseoma

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

16:41

US to deploy tanks to Estonia, reposition HIMARs in Lithuania

16:10

Estonia warns of extreme risk of new African swine fever outbreaks

15:27

Elk spotted loose in Tallinn's Nõmme district

14:46

New Estonian ID cards experiencing glitches as store loyalty cards

14:05

Mark Lajal, Daniil Glinka both make Cassis Challenger 75 quarterfinals

14:05

Watch live on ERR: Estonia v Italy in World Cup qualifier on Friday evening

13:05

Ministry: Russian losses decreasing due to attacks with smaller forces

13:01

Estonian court accepts local challenge to planned defense supply warehouses

12:24

Gallery: New Anna-Stina Treumund show spotlights Estonian lesbian art

11:53

Meat producers with ASF cases must cover the cost of stock disposal

be prepared!

Most Read articles

30.08

Von der Leyen: Russia risks Estonia long warned us about have materialized

03.09

Estonian women's chess player goes to play under Russian flag

04.09

Tallinn's new 'Manhattan' high-rise to tower over Mustamäe

03.09

Estonia against EU plan to allow companies to only buy electric cars

04.09

Rise in shoplifting forcing supermarkets to find new security solutions

04.09

Divorced Tallinn couple ties knot on horseback again, 25 years later

04.09

Tallinn Transport buys 30 buses from Turkey's BMC

03.09

Tartu introduces new red bikes to city's bicycle sharing scheme

04.09

University of Tartu researcher wins €1.5 million grant to study causes of ADHD

04.09

Russia reciprocally expels Estonian diplomat

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo