Tallinn Photomonth brings 18 new exhibitions to Estonian capital and beyond

The 8th Tallinn Photomonth takes place from September 5 to October 31, with new photography exhibitions in the Estonian capital, as well as Tartu and Viljandi.

This year's Tallinn Photomonth opens on September 5 with Tanja Muravskaja's solo exhibition "Gardens: Tanja Muravskaja and Light" at the historic Saarinen House. Muravskaja's photo series explores the lines between reality and image, while using water as a means of looking.

On the same day, the international urban space exhibition "Shaping the Unclaimed" will open in 7 different locations around the Kaubamaja department store's intersection. In an urban environment saturated with an overwhelming amount of stimuli, the project seeks ways in which art can offer moments of relief and open new perspectives on what we see and experience daily.

On September 25, Tallinn Photomonth continues with a group exhibition created by Estonian and Finnish photographic artists just juuri nüüd nyt opening at both the Hobusepea and FOKU galleries in parallel. The exhibited works reflect an interrogation of what photography is, not just technically, but also culturally, emotionally, and politically.

The fourth exhibition of the main program – Sirje Runge's solo show "On Fragile Grounds. Sirje Runge and Light" – opens on October 11 at Kai Art Center. The exhibition traces the artist's engagement with light, color and perception. Centering fragility as both a conceptual and material lens, this exhibition invites viewers to inhabit the liminal space of matter and thought, light and shadow, creation and dissolution.

In addition to the main program, Tallinn Photomonth also includes a public program and satellite program of 14 exhibitions in Tallinn, Tartu and Viljandi.

The full Tallinn Photomonth program and information about all the participating artists and venues is available here.

