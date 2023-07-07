Artists announced for Tallinn Photomonth's main exhibition

News
"Smile Driver installation with dog audience" by Jessica Wilson. Source: Jessica Wilson
News

Tallinn Photomonth, one of the largest contemporary art biennial events in Estonia, which this year takes place from October 6 to November 26, has announced the list of participating artists for its main exhibition "Trance."

19 artists from seven different countries are set to participate in the exhibition at Tallinn Art Hall's Lasnamäe Pavilion, many of whom will display their work in Estonia for the first time.

According to curator Ilari Laamanen, "Trance" has an interdisciplinary and cross-generational focus, while each artist brings something unexpected to the exhibition.

"The unusual architecture of the Lasnamäe Pavilion has strongly influenced my curatorial process. The exhibited works will have a direct dialogue with the exhibition space, making it an engaging and multisensory experience," Laamanen said.

"Estonia-based artists Zody Burke, Karel Koplimets, Anu Vahtra, Pire Sova and Ando Naulainen are creating new installations especially for the Photomonth exhibition. It is also a pleasure to feature
work by international practitioners such as Patricia Domínguez, CUSS Group, Laila Majid and Louis Blue Newby in Tallinn for the first time."

"Trance" also questions contemporary life and its domination by the use of different screens. "The exhibition explores how artworks can complicate and aid, the examination of sensory experiences in a technologically mediated world. 'Trance' moves spirally between humane and mechanical, fantastical and factual, allure and absence, in an aim to disorient and reorient the viewer and the viewing situation. The closer the viewer gets to the real, the more imaginary it becomes," Laamanen explained.

 "'Trance' can be understood here as a persuasive mass cultural phenomenon on one hand, and as a self-reflective, or even subconscious, experience, on the other," the curator added.

In addition to the main exhibition, the main program of this year's Tallinn Photomonth also includes an artists' film program, which will, for the first time, be part of the Expanded Cinema section of the Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival (PÖFF).

The film program is curated by Estonian artist and filmmaker Piibe Kolka and New York-based film curator Genevieve Yue. The selected films focus on themes of co-creative methods, collective authorship and sociality. Screenings take place on November 16 and 17 at the Sõprus cinema in Tallinn.

A strong emphasis will continue to be placed on the event's educational program, which is aimed at schoolchildren, as well the display of artworks in urban space.

More information concerning the Tallinn Photomonth '23 film program as well as the satellite and educational programs of will be announced in the coming months.

The artists participating are Sara Bjarland (FI/NL), Zody Burke (US/EE), Patricia Domínguez (CL), Elo-Reet Järv (EE), Karel Koplimets (EE), Laila Majid (AE/UK) & Louis Blue Newby (UK), Norman Orro & Joonas Timmi (EE), Pire Sova & Ando Naulainen
(EE), Viktor Timofeev (LV/US), Anu Vahtra (EE), Jessica Wilson (US) and the artist collective CUSS Group (ZA). Further artists will be announced later this summer.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Michael Cole

Related

news in simple estonian

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

15:50

Aas: Apparent peace in Center Party is over

15:45

Admiral Bellingshausen to negotiate the Northwest passage through summer

15:44

Yana Toom: After the council meeting, I felt as if I no longer existed

15:21

WTA news site: Kontaveit's next moves include going to college in the US

14:00

Artists announced for Tallinn Photomonth's main exhibition

13:30

Digital giants' advertising revenue in Estonia unknown and untaxed

12:55

Neivelt: Business support should be stopped at European level

12:32

Estonia passed up on opportunity for 'cheap' EU loan

11:57

Minister satisfied with Baltic region defense plan ahead of Vilnius summit

11:13

Statistics: Tourism in Estonia up 7 percent on year to May

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

06.07

Average road speed measurement trials to take place through summer

03.07

New residential area with 1,000 apartments planned for Tallinn's outskirts

06.07

Tallinn Airport buys new equipment to scan liquids, electronics in luggage

06.07

Profits account for 40 percent of recent price hike

05.07

Ericsson to build €155 m production and technology facility in Tallinn

06.07

Tallinn hotels unable to make up for winter shortfall this summer

06.07

Pruunsild donates €1 million to three opposition parties, Center returns it Updated

06.07

Research vessel to depart for MS Estonia wreckage site in two weeks

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: