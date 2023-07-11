Riga exhibition showcases work from famed US director David Lynch

Artwork by famous director David Lynch is to be exhibited in Riga starting this month, LSM reports on its English-language page.

The exhibition, at the CUT ART Gallery on Alberta iela 1 in Riga, opens July 16 and runs to September 1, and will include a new series lithographs from Lynches' private collection.

While most well-known as a film ("The Elephant Man", "Blue Velvet", "Mulholland Drive") and TV director ("Twin Peaks"), Lynch has created an extensive output in many other artistic media, including painting, drawing, photography, printmaking, sculpture and music, over the past half-century, LSM reports.

David Lynch Source: CUT ART gallery publicity image

He has also acted in movies, including recently in "Lucky" (2017).

Born in 1946, Lynch has Finnish-Swedish ancestry on his mother's side.

The exhibition is the result of ongoing collaboration between David Lynch and CUT ART founder Viktoria Zaiceva.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!