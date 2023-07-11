Riga exhibition showcases work from famed US director David Lynch

News
Riga skyline.
Riga skyline. Source: Rainhard Wiesinger / Pixabay
News

Artwork by famous director David Lynch is to be exhibited in Riga starting this month, LSM reports on its English-language page.

The exhibition, at the CUT ART Gallery on Alberta iela 1 in Riga, opens July 16 and runs to September 1, and will include a new series lithographs from Lynches' private collection.

While most well-known as a film ("The Elephant Man", "Blue Velvet", "Mulholland Drive") and TV director ("Twin Peaks"), Lynch has created an extensive output in many other artistic media, including painting, drawing, photography, printmaking, sculpture and music, over the past half-century, LSM reports.

David Lynch Source: CUT ART gallery publicity image

He has also acted in movies, including recently in "Lucky" (2017).

Born in 1946, Lynch has Finnish-Swedish ancestry on his mother's side.

The exhibition is the result of ongoing collaboration between David Lynch and CUT ART founder Viktoria Zaiceva.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Source: LSM

Related

news in simple estonian

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

15:19

Kallas: Defense plans show Estonia is ready to repel attack immediately

15:15

U-Space sandbox project to be built in Tartu

15:13

ERJK investigates Reinsalu campaign over suspected prohibited donation Updated

15:00

Secretary General Stoltenberg: Turkey agrees to Sweden's NATO accession Updated

14:57

Kaur Kivistik takes 10,000 meter gold in Guernsey

14:08

Bulk of Q2 2023 Center Party donations came from its own leading members

13:32

Parvel Pruunsild Q2 2023 Isamaa donation dwarfs all others

13:32

Carri Ginter and Sandra Teras: Once surrendered, privacy cannot be regained

13:01

Eesti Gaas revenues, profits tripled in 2022

12:52

Residents of fire-damaged flats in legal battle with insurance company

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

09.07

NATO allies send 1,000 troops to help guard Vilnius summit

10.07

Estonia's electricity prices will be higher than Finland's this winter

10.07

Tsahkna on Turkey: NATO and the EU are different organizations

10.07

Same-sex marriage legalization prompts EELK to suspend registering unions

10.07

Kallas: Vilnius summit decisions must open path for Ukraine NATO accession

10.07

New Latvian President Edgars Rinkevics makes first visit to Estonia

10.07

Tanel Kiik: I have the background required to lead the Center Party

15:00

Secretary General Stoltenberg: Turkey agrees to Sweden's NATO accession Updated

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: