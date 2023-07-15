Kate Mosse: Women are allowed to write about childbirth, not history

Throughout July, ERR's Culture portal will share discussions with writers from this year's HeadRead Literary Festival, which takes place annually in Tallinn and attracts top talent from around the world.

The sixth discussion takes place between English writer Kate Mosse and Elisa-Johanna Liiv.

Mosse discussed her writing, being a writer, and women's role in history and literature. She said it is still believed that female experts are not as good as men.

Kate Mosse is the author of ten novels and short story collections and several plays. Her books have been translated into 38 languages and published in more than 40 countries.

She is the founder-director of the Women's Prizes - the largest annual celebration of women's writing in the world - and is the Founder of the global campaign #WomanInHistory launched in January 2021 to honor, celebrate and promote women's achievements throughout history.

The HeadRead literary festival took place from May 24 to May 29. Over the course of five days, around 4,500 people visited the primary venue Writers' Union. The festival also took place in the Estonian Children's Literature Center, the Tallinn Central Library, Ait, Kellertheatre and KuKu Club.

The series feature conversations between Mikhail Shishkin and Harri Tiido, Kristina Sabaliauskaite and Linda Kaljundi, Tadhg Mac Dhonnagáin and Sinéad Mac Aodha, Eero Epner and Maarja Undusk, Elin Cullhed and Eia Uus, Kate Mosse and Elisa Johanna Liiv, Andri Snær Magnason and Maarja Merivoo-Parro, Lilli Luuk and Carolina Pihelgas, Jussi Adler-Olsen and Krõõt Kaljusto-Munck, and Monique Roffey and Kaisa Ling, Anthony Horowitz and Jason Goodwin.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!