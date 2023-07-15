Kate Mosse: Women are allowed to write about childbirth, not history

Culture
Photo: Dmitri Kotjuh
Culture

Throughout July, ERR's Culture portal will share discussions with writers from this year's HeadRead Literary Festival, which takes place annually in Tallinn and attracts top talent from around the world.

The sixth discussion takes place between English writer Kate Mosse and Elisa-Johanna Liiv.

Mosse discussed her writing, being a writer, and women's role in history and literature. She said it is still believed that female experts are not as good as men.

Kate Mosse is the author of ten novels and short story collections and several plays. Her books have been translated into 38 languages and published in more than 40 countries. 

She is the founder-director of the Women's Prizes - the largest annual celebration of women's writing in the world - and is the Founder of the global campaign #WomanInHistory launched in January 2021 to honor, celebrate and promote women's achievements throughout history. 

The HeadRead literary festival took place from May 24 to May 29. Over the course of five days, around 4,500 people visited the primary venue Writers' Union. The festival also took place in the Estonian Children's Literature Center, the Tallinn Central Library, Ait, Kellertheatre and KuKu Club.

The series feature conversations between Mikhail Shishkin and Harri TiidoKristina Sabaliauskaite and Linda KaljundiTadhg Mac Dhonnagáin and Sinéad Mac Aodha, Eero Epner and Maarja Undusk, Elin Cullhed and Eia Uus, Kate Mosse and Elisa Johanna Liiv, Andri Snær Magnason and Maarja Merivoo-Parro, Lilli Luuk and Carolina Pihelgas, Jussi Adler-Olsen and Krõõt Kaljusto-Munck, and Monique Roffey and Kaisa Ling, Anthony Horowitz and Jason Goodwin.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Karmen Rebane, Helen Wright

Related

read

listen

watch

LATEST NEWS

11:09

Estonia joins 37 other countries in Hungary LGBTQI+ statement

10:53

Six-month Euribor rate remains just under 4 percent

10:32

Tallinn Zoo's Rama the bison dies at the age of 18

10:18

Pippi Lotta Enok takes European U-23 bronze

10:13

Weekend weather in Estonia to warm up, next week will be cooler

09:57

Kate Mosse: Women are allowed to write about childbirth, not history

14.07

MPs back new restrictions in EU's fishing emissions cuts policy proposal

14.07

Estonia's Ingerian Finns community holds song and dance festival

14.07

European Commission refers Estonia to Court of Justice

14.07

Gallery: Maritime Days begin in Tallinn

latest in culture

14.07

Winning design for Tartu dowtown cultural center (SÜKU) announced Updated

14.07

Gallery: Ivo Linna and Supernova perform on Tartu's Car-free Avenue

13.07

Media adviser: Estonia needs proactive legal measure to protect media space

13.07

Alika and Terminaator to perform at Rally Estonia opening ceremony in Tartu

13.07

Range of ticketing platforms makes cultural events overview hard to find

11.07

Riga exhibition showcases work from famed US director David Lynch

09.07

Kristina Sabaliauskaite: I like to give a voice to the voiceless

09.07

Tadhg Mac Dhonnagáin: Irish language is an art

09.07

Elin Cullhed: Violence of societies always seeps down to the women

08.07

Mikhail Shishkin: Russian culture's biggest enemy is the Russian state

still to see

world premiers

museums

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: