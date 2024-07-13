HeadRead 2024: In conversation with Hungarian writer Krisztina Tóth

The 2024 HeadRead Literary Festival, featuring top authors from all over the world, took place in Tallinn earlier this year. In this video, Hungarian poet, prose writer, translator and artist Krisztina Tóth speaks to translator Lea Kreinin.

Krisztina Tóth is one of the most popular modern Hungarian writers and has published around 40 books, including prose, poetry, drama and children's literature.

Her writing combines an illusionless approach to people and society and absurd humor. Tóth fearlessly writes about the unfairness, hypocrisy, and manipulations in modern society, painting grotesque images dipped into black humor of modern life in Central Europe.

Estonian translations include Tóth's children's book Mummy Had an Operation, in which she characteristically does not close her eyes to cancer, and the collection of short stories Pixel, a network of thirty stories linked by coincidences and breakups, the strange, yet real pattern of relationships. At the 2024 HeadRead Literary Festival in Tallinn, Krisztina Tóth spoke to translator Lea Kreinin.

--

